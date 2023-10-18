Hello Demigods!

Patch 0.24.1 will be live very soon!

This patch adds Kicking, Manual Grappling weblines, and a ton of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Changelog:

Added Basic Kicking. When enabled, click the left joystick to kick where the player is looking. (Note: Sprinting is now activated by pushing the left joystick twice in the direction you want to move)

Added option for Kick Power Boost in settings. Default is 3.

Added option for Manual Grappling. When enabled, player can move the right joystick up or down to extend or retract weblines.

Added option to reverse the joystick direction for Free Flow acrobatics.

Avatar Mods and Map Mods will now automatically refresh when opened if you are already logged into Mod.io

Added setting to disable power images when switching powers/abilities.

Added option to enable/disable auto-turn when gliding.

Improved overall UI performance.

Fixed double-hand web zip. While holding a web with two hands that is attached to an object or enemy, hold grip + trigger with the lead hand and move it to web zip the object or enemy.

Fixed grabbable buildings in New Olympus.

Fixed destructibles not appearing in MC.

Fixed scrolling in Mod Browser.

Fixed bug where some players’ Settings would not save when changed.

Fixed lighting issue in New Olympus and Fog Hills

Updated parts of New Olympus to load better on Quest 2.

Fixed issue with Fog Hills not loading on Quest 2.

Fixed wall run activating on enemies.