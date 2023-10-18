Hello Demigods!
Patch 0.24.1 will be live very soon!
This patch adds Kicking, Manual Grappling weblines, and a ton of bug fixes and performance improvements.
Changelog:
-
Added Basic Kicking. When enabled, click the left joystick to kick where the player is looking. (Note: Sprinting is now activated by pushing the left joystick twice in the direction you want to move)
-
Added option for Kick Power Boost in settings. Default is 3.
-
Added option for Manual Grappling. When enabled, player can move the right joystick up or down to extend or retract weblines.
-
Added option to reverse the joystick direction for Free Flow acrobatics.
-
Avatar Mods and Map Mods will now automatically refresh when opened if you are already logged into Mod.io
-
Added setting to disable power images when switching powers/abilities.
-
Added option to enable/disable auto-turn when gliding.
-
Improved overall UI performance.
-
Fixed double-hand web zip. While holding a web with two hands that is attached to an object or enemy, hold grip + trigger with the lead hand and move it to web zip the object or enemy.
-
Fixed grabbable buildings in New Olympus.
-
Fixed destructibles not appearing in MC.
-
Fixed scrolling in Mod Browser.
-
Fixed bug where some players’ Settings would not save when changed.
-
Fixed lighting issue in New Olympus and Fog Hills
-
Updated parts of New Olympus to load better on Quest 2.
-
Fixed issue with Fog Hills not loading on Quest 2.
-
Fixed wall run activating on enemies.
-
Fixed Spear grips.
Changed files in this update