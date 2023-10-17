 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 17 October 2023

Hot Update to improve NPC interaction issue.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.8.21
-Setup backup logic to try and recover from a camera bug some users reported after talking with an NPC.
-Update to Glider flight logic to fix an issue where it would double boost after a delay.
-Improved terrain LOD rendering to prevent rendering issues on the edge of the camera.
-Improved Ferry drive logic to prevent it from going in circles.
-Adjusted Titan spawn logic to better detect bad spawn locations.
-Improved Camera movement logic while driving a boat or mounted on a contraption to remove stutters caused by blending
-Update to how the Destruction Hammer sets materials and how those objects interact with the pooling to improve a rendering bug when traveling between islands.
-Update to Repair Hammer preview visuals.
-Icon improvements.
-Stone wall LOD visual improvement

