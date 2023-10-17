 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 17 October 2023

Update Notes 18th of October 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Engine]

  • Disabled dmalloc library for Windows 64bit builds since it seemed to be the source of random access violation erros across the project especially on memory restricted systems
  • Reverted increasing hunk memory limit
  • Reverted discord sdk to version 2.5.6 just in case

[Client]

  • Reverted disabling triplemonitor

[Weapons]

  • Reworked grenade fuse and binoculars airstrike type animation
  • Fixed M16A1 M203 and M16A1 animation issues

[Maps]

  • Recompiled the following maps with fixes and changes:

Port of Qui Nhon
Battle of Saigon
Siege of Hue
NLF Outpost

