Update Notes 18th of October 2023

[Engine]
- Disabled dmalloc library for Windows 64bit builds since it seemed to be the source of random access violation erros across the project especially on memory restricted systems
- Reverted increasing hunk memory limit
- Reverted discord sdk to version 2.5.6 just in case
[Client]
- Reverted disabling triplemonitor
[Weapons]
- Reworked grenade fuse and binoculars airstrike type animation
- Fixed M16A1 M203 and M16A1 animation issues
[Maps]
- Recompiled the following maps with fixes and changes:
Port of Qui Nhon
Battle of Saigon
Siege of Hue
NLF Outpost
Changed files in this update