Update v3.7.4 and the Halloween Event Returns!

Hi everyone! Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.7.4 is now available! Also, welcome back to the Halloween Trick or Treating game mode! For a limited time, compete against other players in an attempt to get the most candy! Have a happy haunted time out there in the crypt.
Changes
- Changed Throwing Charm to trigger the Cutlass's parry effect during the returning throw
- Changed Holster to no longer cause a missed beat when attempting to swap manually immediately after an automatic swap
- Changed items stolen from the Conjurer using Ring of Shadows to sell for 1 gold coin at the Pawnbroker
- Changed Pawnbroker to stop accepting items after 24 uses
- Changed Hyperspeed (Bolt + Double Tempo mode) to no longer rapidly use items/bombs/spells when holding down their buttons
- Changed Hyperspeed Beat Assist Mode to be toggleable in the Options menu without impacting leaderboards
Modding features
-
Added component [noparse]itemOverrideSellPrice[/noparse]
-
Added function [noparse]noReturn.isEnabled()[/noparse]
-
Added event [noparse]event.objectUpdateCloneSprite[/noparse] for altering the sprite a Clone/Mannequin should use
-
Changed [noparse]object.convert()[/noparse]'s third parameter to accept tables of field values to apply
- Field preservation via [noparse]{ componentName = true }[/noparse] is supported as before
- Attributes are now available in [noparse]ev.attributes[/noparse] of [noparse]event.objectPreConvert[/noparse]/[noparse]event.objectPostConvert[/noparse]
Bugfixes
Gameplay bugfixes
- Fixed Cadence's penultimate boss charging diagonally when entering phase 2 while winding up a strike
- Fixed the Pawnbroker's room not using the correct zone for the additional floor tiles when extending the room size
- Fixed Lantern being dropped on the ground when thrown via the Throwing Charm
- Fixed possessed massive enemies failing to move out of liquids when attacking with a Rapier, Cat o' Nine Tails or Axe
- Fixed Shrine of Phasing not destroying Charms when activated
Multiplayer bugfixes
- Fixed disconnected players respawning in the All Characters selection room in online multiplayer and preventing progress
- Fixed level transitions sometimes resulting in a black screen after a network desync occurs
- Fixed desync when watching replays of multiplayer All Chararacters Mode runs
- Fixed Run Summary screen sometimes disappearing without a restart prompt in multiplayer
- Fixed crash while initializing GOG cross-play support on Linux
Interface bugfixes
- Fixed invalid leaderboards being used if the AMPLIFIED DLC is disabled while an extra mode is active
Modding bugfixes
- Fixed resource packs not loading all files when installed via the Steam Workshop
- Fixed asset extraction menu missing most files if a resource pack is loaded
- Fixed modded boss-skipping characters being unable to progress Single Zones
- Fixed Mannequin not using the custom clone skin of the player being copied
Visual bugfixes
- Fixed some objects not appearing correctly in Versus Mode if the AMPLIFIED DLC is not installed
