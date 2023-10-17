Update v3.7.4 and the Halloween Event Returns!

Hi everyone! Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.7.4 is now available! Also, welcome back to the Halloween Trick or Treating game mode! For a limited time, compete against other players in an attempt to get the most candy! Have a happy haunted time out there in the crypt.

Changes

Changed Throwing Charm to trigger the Cutlass's parry effect during the returning throw

Throwing Charm to trigger the Cutlass's parry effect during the returning throw Changed Holster to no longer cause a missed beat when attempting to swap manually immediately after an automatic swap

Holster to no longer cause a missed beat when attempting to swap manually immediately after an automatic swap Changed items stolen from the Conjurer using Ring of Shadows to sell for 1 gold coin at the Pawnbroker

items stolen from the Conjurer using Ring of Shadows to sell for 1 gold coin at the Pawnbroker Changed Pawnbroker to stop accepting items after 24 uses

Pawnbroker to stop accepting items after 24 uses Changed Hyperspeed (Bolt + Double Tempo mode) to no longer rapidly use items/bombs/spells when holding down their buttons

Hyperspeed (Bolt + Double Tempo mode) to no longer rapidly use items/bombs/spells when holding down their buttons Changed Hyperspeed Beat Assist Mode to be toggleable in the Options menu without impacting leaderboards

Modding features

Added component [noparse]itemOverrideSellPrice[/noparse]

Added function [noparse]noReturn.isEnabled()[/noparse]

Added event [noparse]event.objectUpdateCloneSprite[/noparse] for altering the sprite a Clone/Mannequin should use

Changed [noparse]object.convert()[/noparse]'s third parameter to accept tables of field values to apply Field preservation via [noparse]{ componentName = true }[/noparse] is supported as before Attributes are now available in [noparse]ev.attributes[/noparse] of [noparse]event.objectPreConvert[/noparse]/[noparse]event.objectPostConvert[/noparse]



Bugfixes

Gameplay bugfixes

Fixed Cadence's penultimate boss charging diagonally when entering phase 2 while winding up a strike

Cadence's penultimate boss charging diagonally when entering phase 2 while winding up a strike Fixed the Pawnbroker's room not using the correct zone for the additional floor tiles when extending the room size

the Pawnbroker's room not using the correct zone for the additional floor tiles when extending the room size Fixed Lantern being dropped on the ground when thrown via the Throwing Charm

Lantern being dropped on the ground when thrown via the Throwing Charm Fixed possessed massive enemies failing to move out of liquids when attacking with a Rapier, Cat o' Nine Tails or Axe

possessed massive enemies failing to move out of liquids when attacking with a Rapier, Cat o' Nine Tails or Axe Fixed Shrine of Phasing not destroying Charms when activated

Multiplayer bugfixes

Fixed disconnected players respawning in the All Characters selection room in online multiplayer and preventing progress

disconnected players respawning in the All Characters selection room in online multiplayer and preventing progress Fixed level transitions sometimes resulting in a black screen after a network desync occurs

level transitions sometimes resulting in a black screen after a network desync occurs Fixed desync when watching replays of multiplayer All Chararacters Mode runs

desync when watching replays of multiplayer All Chararacters Mode runs Fixed Run Summary screen sometimes disappearing without a restart prompt in multiplayer

Run Summary screen sometimes disappearing without a restart prompt in multiplayer Fixed crash while initializing GOG cross-play support on Linux

Interface bugfixes

Fixed invalid leaderboards being used if the AMPLIFIED DLC is disabled while an extra mode is active

Modding bugfixes

Fixed resource packs not loading all files when installed via the Steam Workshop

resource packs not loading all files when installed via the Steam Workshop Fixed asset extraction menu missing most files if a resource pack is loaded

asset extraction menu missing most files if a resource pack is loaded Fixed modded boss-skipping characters being unable to progress Single Zones

modded boss-skipping characters being unable to progress Single Zones Fixed Mannequin not using the custom clone skin of the player being copied

Visual bugfixes