Update To Version 0.7.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12466167 · Last edited 17 October 2023 – 22:46:11 UTC by Wendy

• Reorganized gameplay: Fear and thirst now emerge after 1 year, while order, anarchy, and gambling surface after 2 years on the island. This change ensures that players are not overwhelmed with all needs simultaneously right from the start, providing a more enjoyable gameplay experience.

• Adjusted the hunger and thirst parameters; now, every character will have individual values for hunger and thirst.

• Added difficulty settings: Easy, Normal, Hard. These primarily modify needs like food and drinking.

• Improved the overview panel for pirates, captives, and ships.

• Revisited the issue with the tooltip panel; it was completely misplaced at some resolutions.

• Once again revisited the layer views in Isla Bonita; building layers didn’t disappear after using the builder tool.

• Fixed an issue with the options menu in the Isla Bonita scene.