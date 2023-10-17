Update To Version 0.7.3

• Reorganized gameplay: Fear and thirst now emerge after 1 year, while order, anarchy, and gambling surface after 2 years on the island. This change ensures that players are not overwhelmed with all needs simultaneously right from the start, providing a more enjoyable gameplay experience.
• Adjusted the hunger and thirst parameters; now, every character will have individual values for hunger and thirst.
• Added difficulty settings: Easy, Normal, Hard. These primarily modify needs like food and drinking.
• Improved the overview panel for pirates, captives, and ships.
• Revisited the issue with the tooltip panel; it was completely misplaced at some resolutions.
• Once again revisited the layer views in Isla Bonita; building layers didn’t disappear after using the builder tool.
• Fixed an issue with the options menu in the Isla Bonita scene.
Changed files in this update