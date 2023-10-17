 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HYNPYTOL update for 17 October 2023

1.1 Update : New Control, New Levels, New BGM, Controller Support & More

Share · View all patches · Build 12466156 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!

Our first major update, 1.1 Update is now live for HYNPYTOL.

  • The unique visuals of the HYNPYTOL! New borders have been added.
  • A new timed level has been added to the Neutrophil area. Dens are waiting!
  • Add assist control option.
  • Controller is officially supported.
  • Great BGM has been added. The official soundtrack will also be released soon!
  • After watching the ending, Level Select has been unlocked.
  • The difficulty level of some maps has been adjusted.
  • Fixed the problem of stopping the game in certain situations on the timed level.
  • A cute loading screen has been added to share the waiting.
  • Credit has been renewed.
  • Some dialog lines have been added.
  • Major improvement in level design.
  • The visibility of certain levels has been improved.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2520001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2520002
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link