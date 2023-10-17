1.1 Update : New Control, New Levels, New BGM, Controller Support & More

Hello, everyone!
Our first major update, 1.1 Update is now live for HYNPYTOL.
- The unique visuals of the HYNPYTOL! New borders have been added.
- A new timed level has been added to the Neutrophil area. Dens are waiting!
- Add assist control option.
- Controller is officially supported.
- Great BGM has been added. The official soundtrack will also be released soon!
- After watching the ending, Level Select has been unlocked.
- The difficulty level of some maps has been adjusted.
- Fixed the problem of stopping the game in certain situations on the timed level.
- A cute loading screen has been added to share the waiting.
- Credit has been renewed.
- Some dialog lines have been added.
- Major improvement in level design.
- The visibility of certain levels has been improved.
Changed files in this update