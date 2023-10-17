Hotfix 2 + Note from the devs

Hello there survivors and thrivers.

We here at Scythe Dev Team have heard your feedback and have made numerous improvements that should make the terrifying experience that is RETURN TO NORTHBURY GROVE better overall.

We have added new areas, new hiding places, and new routes to sneak around. While there are more options of evasion, the Slasher of Northubry Grove is every bit as menacing, so choose your path carefully.

Also, did you know? The experience is not over when you escape the killhouse! There are numerous modifiers titled "Calls to the Void" in a "Secrets" menu that can make your experience more interesting in numerous ways. (Did someone just say, "Get Happy?")

Thanks so much for playing, and hope you all have a safe and spooky Halloween!

Changelog: