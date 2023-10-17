 Skip to content

College Kings 2 - Episode 1 update for 17 October 2023

[3.3.1] - 2023-10-17

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Removed
  • Removed incorrect statement from the pathbuilder
Fixed
  • Fixed being able to infinitely talk to Sam/DJ (#2059)
  • Fixed being able to infinitely talk to Apes/Wolves (#2056)
  • Fixed Faris missing a pfp causing game crash, now default to Chloe pfp (#2057)
  • Fixed spelling of Elijah
  • Fixed game crashing when making Penelope a margarita, or advising her to drink water
  • Fixed game crashing upon loading save due to old Enums

