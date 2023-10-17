[3.3.1] - 2023-10-17

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Removed
- Removed incorrect statement from the pathbuilder
Fixed
- Fixed being able to infinitely talk to Sam/DJ (#2059)
- Fixed being able to infinitely talk to Apes/Wolves (#2056)
- Fixed Faris missing a pfp causing game crash, now default to Chloe pfp (#2057)
- Fixed spelling of Elijah
- Fixed game crashing when making Penelope a margarita, or advising her to drink water
- Fixed game crashing upon loading save due to old Enums
