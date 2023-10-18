 Skip to content

DC Dual Force update for 18 October 2023

The DC Dual Force CCG is Now Available On Steam!

Build 12466063 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now, you can experience epic-level combat strategy with your favorite Super Hero or Super-Villain in DC Dual Force -- available now on Steam! In this new digital collectible card game, you can explore classic team-ups – or unusual alliances – from the world of DC comics to win the day. Surround your favorite characters with an army of Recruits and in-game Actions to maximize their abilities in battle!

Build your competitive skills against the AI, before taking on friends and the world in PvP matches, or play through an ever-growing list of comic adventures available in PvE solo-play – earning prize cards all along the way. No matter your play style, DC Dual Force gives you the chance to Unleash Your Dual Power!

Play Today!

