Ilysia update for 17 October 2023

Patch v0.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12466047 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Fixed a bug causing Quest users to crash when loading into the world and showing a blue/green skybox.
  • Added Smooth Turning to comfort options.
  • Consolidated low population servers into highest population servers to condense players for more group play.
  • Fixed a bug that caused users to crash when pressing Refresh Voice setting option in their Codex.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented users from hearing one another when in parties.
  • Added a current news page on Ilysia main menu/login screen.
  • Added race descriptions to character creation menu.
  • Fixed an issue where hitting tutorial combat dummies loop sword impact sound effects.

Questing

  • Fixed quest “The Cursed Well” where herbs were not dropping from skeleton warriors.
  • Fixed quest “Investigating the Toka and Igara” was not being given to players correctly.
  • Fixed quest “The Road to the North” where Captain Decimus was not correctly offering the quest to players correctly, unblocking glider access.
  • Fixed quest “Creature Care” and Corrupted Boar Tusks now correctly count towards the quest objective.
  • Fixed quest “Procuring Potions” where the quest marker was not showing for the correct location.
  • Fixed quest “Something Fishy” and Blue Angler fish are now dropping correctly for the Dominion faction.
  • Fixed quest “Into the Darkness” and marker now takes players to Azabetha NPC.
  • Fixed quest “The Four Seals” and now has players collecting the right amount of seals.
  • Fixed quest “Bumming it Out” Pilferpaws now correctly count towards quest objective.
  • Fixed quest “Travel to Weskellet” and will now be marked as complete when arriving to the town.
  • Fixed quest “Return to Sender” and quest chain now directs you back to Iginus upon completion.
  • Fixed quest “Over and Out” and Extra marker has been removed.
  • Fixed quest “Set Sail/Departure” And quest prompts the right quest chain to get on the boat.
  • Fixed quest “Barefoot In The Night” and boots are not obtainable to complete quest.
  • Fixed quest “Sam Is Waiting For You” where quest name was showing incorrectly.
  • Fixed quest "Running into Raiders" where Attalos was not offering the quest to players correctly.

Combat

  • Fixed a bug where Warden Charge Shot was adding an additional buff and applying an unrelated visual effect.
  • Fixed a bug where Warden pets despawned any time a spell was cast.
  • Fixed an issue where players were receiving damage outside of Bal’Ramos cave.
  • Fixed various mob spawners that were causing mobs to spawn or get stuck inside walls.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented Elite mobs in Bal'Ramos from dropping dungeon set boots.

Changed files in this update

