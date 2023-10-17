Patch v0.2.3

General
- Fixed a bug causing Quest users to crash when loading into the world and showing a blue/green skybox.
- Added Smooth Turning to comfort options.
- Consolidated low population servers into highest population servers to condense players for more group play.
- Fixed a bug that caused users to crash when pressing Refresh Voice setting option in their Codex.
- Fixed a bug that prevented users from hearing one another when in parties.
- Added a current news page on Ilysia main menu/login screen.
- Added race descriptions to character creation menu.
- Fixed an issue where hitting tutorial combat dummies loop sword impact sound effects.
Questing
- Fixed quest “The Cursed Well” where herbs were not dropping from skeleton warriors.
- Fixed quest “Investigating the Toka and Igara” was not being given to players correctly.
- Fixed quest “The Road to the North” where Captain Decimus was not correctly offering the quest to players correctly, unblocking glider access.
- Fixed quest “Creature Care” and Corrupted Boar Tusks now correctly count towards the quest objective.
- Fixed quest “Procuring Potions” where the quest marker was not showing for the correct location.
- Fixed quest “Something Fishy” and Blue Angler fish are now dropping correctly for the Dominion faction.
- Fixed quest “Into the Darkness” and marker now takes players to Azabetha NPC.
- Fixed quest “The Four Seals” and now has players collecting the right amount of seals.
- Fixed quest “Bumming it Out” Pilferpaws now correctly count towards quest objective.
- Fixed quest “Travel to Weskellet” and will now be marked as complete when arriving to the town.
- Fixed quest “Return to Sender” and quest chain now directs you back to Iginus upon completion.
- Fixed quest “Over and Out” and Extra marker has been removed.
- Fixed quest “Set Sail/Departure” And quest prompts the right quest chain to get on the boat.
- Fixed quest “Barefoot In The Night” and boots are not obtainable to complete quest.
- Fixed quest “Sam Is Waiting For You” where quest name was showing incorrectly.
- Fixed quest "Running into Raiders" where Attalos was not offering the quest to players correctly.
Combat
- Fixed a bug where Warden Charge Shot was adding an additional buff and applying an unrelated visual effect.
- Fixed a bug where Warden pets despawned any time a spell was cast.
- Fixed an issue where players were receiving damage outside of Bal’Ramos cave.
- Fixed various mob spawners that were causing mobs to spawn or get stuck inside walls.
- Fixed a bug that prevented Elite mobs in Bal'Ramos from dropping dungeon set boots.
