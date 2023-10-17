Release Notes for 10/17/2023

[ GAMEPLAY ]
- Command aliases now leverage subtick accuracy
[ SOUND ]
- New sound for final 10 seconds of bomb beeping
- Added missing KSK agent voice
- Reduced falloff distance of knife impact and swish sounds
- Various tweaks and bug fixes around occlusion filters and footstep clarity
[ MISC ]
- Fixed missing gamestate integration data regarding flashbangs and damage stats
- Fixed a bug where a defused bomb would block the player from swapping to a gun dropped close by
- Fixed some cases where players could peek through ceilings
- Convar cl_draw_only_deathnotices now blocks match status alerts such as LAST ROUND OF FIRST HALF.
- Added a game server command sv_load_forced_client_names_file. Running tournament servers with +sv_load_forced_client_names_file namesfile.txt allows loading a key-values file where client names are enforced to be the tournament registered player names.
- Added an additional fallback path for game clients to download network configuration.
- Added a game setting cq_netgraph_problem_show_auto that allows players to enable automatic display of network connection issues in top right corner of game HUD.
