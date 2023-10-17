 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Counter-Strike 2 update for 17 October 2023

Release Notes for 10/17/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12465841 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ GAMEPLAY ]

  • Command aliases now leverage subtick accuracy

[ SOUND ]

  • New sound for final 10 seconds of bomb beeping
  • Added missing KSK agent voice
  • Reduced falloff distance of knife impact and swish sounds
  • Various tweaks and bug fixes around occlusion filters and footstep clarity

[ MISC ]

  • Fixed missing gamestate integration data regarding flashbangs and damage stats
  • Fixed a bug where a defused bomb would block the player from swapping to a gun dropped close by
  • Fixed some cases where players could peek through ceilings
  • Convar cl_draw_only_deathnotices now blocks match status alerts such as LAST ROUND OF FIRST HALF.
  • Added a game server command sv_load_forced_client_names_file. Running tournament servers with +sv_load_forced_client_names_file namesfile.txt allows loading a key-values file where client names are enforced to be the tournament registered player names.
  • Added an additional fallback path for game clients to download network configuration.
  • Added a game setting cq_netgraph_problem_show_auto that allows players to enable automatic display of network connection issues in top right corner of game HUD.

Changed files in this update

Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Common Depot 731
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Win Bin Depot 732
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Mac Bin Depot 733
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Beta Linux Bin Depot 734
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (General) Depot 735
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Perfect World) Depot 736
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Perfect World Assets) Depot 737
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Chinese Voice Audio) Depot 738
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347770 Depot 2347770
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347771 Depot 2347771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347773 Depot 2347773
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347779 Depot 2347779
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link