Hotfix #3 | Teleport & Adjustments

Harbingers,

A new hotfix patch is available now to improve your experience in the lands of Eudros! Travel fast, bring a friendly slime by your side, get rid of those Jetpack Goblins faster… and more!

BUG FIXES/OPTIMIZATIONS

Can now place a spell in the first offhand spell slot

You can now complete "The Family's Pickaxe" peacefully

Fixed "Drop Kick" not appearing in your skill book until reloading

Optimized Overworld inventory sheet

Bloodleech spell should no longer lock attacks

Small Green Slime companion should now spawn with you, if you selected him as a companion

Replaced flintlock on Artificer's table at the Harbinger Stronghold with a working version

Now – when loading a save file – the game recognizes the correct folder and the 'Load Save' button is no longer greyed out

BALANCING/ADJUSTMENTS

Wolves now have their level locked between 3 and 5

Loot containers can now be quick-looted with the space button and quick-closed with the E button

"Missing Miner" quest indicator now directs you to the cave entrance before leading you to the miner's location

Molten Crag now has different exploration music

Parford Monastery Crypt now changes exploration music when entering

Reduced Jetpack Goblin health

Removed "Clear Save" button from pause windows

Removed the soft-cap for harvesting level

ADDITIONS

Added taming hearts to Wolfdover Timberland

To prevent players from getting stuck in the Overworld, you can now press shift+click to teleport in the overworld!

Added "LoadLevel" command to custom console - just type "LoadLevel" then type in the area's name

