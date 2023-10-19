Hotfix #3 | Teleport & Adjustments

Harbingers,
A new hotfix patch is available now to improve your experience in the lands of Eudros! Travel fast, bring a friendly slime by your side, get rid of those Jetpack Goblins faster… and more!
BUG FIXES/OPTIMIZATIONS
- Can now place a spell in the first offhand spell slot
- You can now complete "The Family's Pickaxe" peacefully
- Fixed "Drop Kick" not appearing in your skill book until reloading
- Optimized Overworld inventory sheet
- Bloodleech spell should no longer lock attacks
- Small Green Slime companion should now spawn with you, if you selected him as a companion
- Replaced flintlock on Artificer's table at the Harbinger Stronghold with a working version
- Now – when loading a save file – the game recognizes the correct folder and the 'Load Save' button is no longer greyed out
BALANCING/ADJUSTMENTS
- Wolves now have their level locked between 3 and 5
- Loot containers can now be quick-looted with the space button and quick-closed with the E button
- "Missing Miner" quest indicator now directs you to the cave entrance before leading you to the miner's location
- Molten Crag now has different exploration music
- Parford Monastery Crypt now changes exploration music when entering
- Reduced Jetpack Goblin health
- Removed "Clear Save" button from pause windows
- Removed the soft-cap for harvesting level
ADDITIONS
- Added taming hearts to Wolfdover Timberland
- To prevent players from getting stuck in the Overworld, you can now press shift+click to teleport in the overworld!
- Added "LoadLevel" command to custom console - just type "LoadLevel" then type in the area's name
Join the community on Discord and follow Shieldbearer Studios ( TikTok | Twitter ) & HOOK ( Twitter | Facebook | TikTok ) to be updated in real time on what’s happening in Eudros 🏰
Changed files in this update