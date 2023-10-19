 Skip to content

The Bloodline update for 19 October 2023

Hotfix #3 | Teleport & Adjustments

Hotfix #3 | 19 October 2023

Harbingers,

A new hotfix patch is available now to improve your experience in the lands of Eudros! Travel fast, bring a friendly slime by your side, get rid of those Jetpack Goblins faster… and more!

BUG FIXES/OPTIMIZATIONS

  • Can now place a spell in the first offhand spell slot
  • You can now complete "The Family's Pickaxe" peacefully
  • Fixed "Drop Kick" not appearing in your skill book until reloading
  • Optimized Overworld inventory sheet
  • Bloodleech spell should no longer lock attacks
  • Small Green Slime companion should now spawn with you, if you selected him as a companion
  • Replaced flintlock on Artificer's table at the Harbinger Stronghold with a working version
  • Now – when loading a save file – the game recognizes the correct folder and the 'Load Save' button is no longer greyed out

BALANCING/ADJUSTMENTS

  • Wolves now have their level locked between 3 and 5
  • Loot containers can now be quick-looted with the space button and quick-closed with the E button
  • "Missing Miner" quest indicator now directs you to the cave entrance before leading you to the miner's location
  • Molten Crag now has different exploration music
  • Parford Monastery Crypt now changes exploration music when entering
  • Reduced Jetpack Goblin health
  • Removed "Clear Save" button from pause windows
  • Removed the soft-cap for harvesting level

ADDITIONS

  • Added taming hearts to Wolfdover Timberland
  • To prevent players from getting stuck in the Overworld, you can now press shift+click to teleport in the overworld!
  • Added "LoadLevel" command to custom console - just type "LoadLevel" then type in the area's name

