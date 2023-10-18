Megaquarium: Deep Freeze is out now! (Plus v4.0 update)

The latest expansion for Megaquarium: Deep Freeze, is out now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2574770/Megaquarium_Deep_Freeze__Deluxe_Expansion/
I've tried to pull out all the stops on this one. I really hope you enjoy it!
If you're a day-1 buyer, please consider leaving a review on the DLC's store page, once you've had a chance to check it out.
DLCs don't tend to get many reviews and it can be really helpful for prospective players to hear other players' thoughts on them. ːsteamthumbsupː
One final request: The game has gone through rigorous testing but if you notice any bugs while playing, please let me know via the Steam forums.
New achievements
To celebrate the launch, I've added two new sandbox achievements to the game:
Sandbox Trials - Limited Veteran - In Sandbox mode, have 80 different species of animals in your aquarium using the Limited Supply preset on hard difficulty or higher.
Sandbox Trials - Quick Start Veteran - In Sandbox mode, reach 10,000 Prestige using the Quick Start preset on hard difficulty or higher.
The theme of this pair of achievements is to give veteran players something to reach for in Sandbox mode especially when playing with one or more DLCs. Good luck!
v4.0 Update
The game has also got a significant update alongside the launch of the expansion. For a more in-depth look at some of the new features check out last week's post:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/600480/view/3705957146504027925
This time around I have a full changelog to share with you (see below). This is of course in addition to all the brand new mechanics and features within Deep Freeze itself!
Thanks and enjoy!
Tim Twice Circled
Changelog
- Feature: You can now toggle each DLC individually during Sandbox setup. Rank up levels will be adjusted accordingly.
- Feature: You can toggle on/off care requirements and equipment breakdowns in Sandbox mode.
- Feature: Added 'Passive Mode' preset to Sandbox. (Same as Creator mode but has care requirements and breakdowns switched off)
- Feature: Basic Divider is now available in base game.
- Feature: You can press Page Up/Page Down to levitate in first person mode. You fall back to earth if you move.
- Feature: Added latin names for every official animal. Hover over the (i) or the animal portrait to find it.
- Feature: U-Shaped tank is now extendable.
- Feature: Every object's rank is now shown within it's description (hover over the (i)).
- Balance: Staff start with 15 skill at level 1 and gain 30% every level.
- Balance: Lemon Shark max size reduced to 75
- Balance: Copperband Butterflyfish now eats Live Mysis.
- Balance: Clownfish now worth +2 Prestige if with an anemone.
- Balance: Prestige reduction for animals with large aquascaping/land requirements
- Balance: Prestige increase for combinations of the following factors: large size, greedy, skill required, live food and expensive food.
- Balance: Starfish moved from Other Inverts to Echinoderms
- Balance: Jellyfish moved from Other Inverts to Jellyfish
- Balance: Leopard Clam moved from Anemones, Gorgonians and Clams to Bivalves.
- Balance: Capped positive prestige from cheap vending machine and gift shop sales to 6 prestige points.
- Balance: Improved flexibility of many sandbox objects to work better when playing on 'limited supply' and 'everything available' presets.
- Balance: You are not offered breeding objectives in sandbox if you cannot currently unlock the 'light' required (if any).
- Balance: U-shaped tank is now unlocked when you start Carbon City level.
- Balance: Large tunnel tank can now support lights.
- UI: Level up staff on the management window and their individual staff window.
- UI: Option to disable staff level up messages.
- UI: Schedule multiple talks at single podium.
- UI: Added 'Not in aquarium' toggle which has the same effect of count=0 in the search.
- UI: Added range highlight on hover.
- UI: New 'enclosed' paperclip icon for messages that have objects inside.
- UI: Search by rank, ecology, science and prestige.
- UI: 'Skill required' icon is now incorporated into the task icon.
- UI: Hide warnings now hides all warnings, even deadly ones.
- UI: Reduce maximum search text.
- UI: Stop control characters in input boxes.
- UI: You can now see if a supplement needs doing today (0/1) or has already been given (1/1).
- UI: Breeding parents are stated on Breeder icon at all times.
- Graphics: Added shoaling/grouping behaviour to many animals across base game and all DLCs.
- Graphics: Reduced water wave in 1st person mode.
- Graphics: Improved animals transition between land and water.
- Graphics: Fixed minor issues with sponge, broom and mic headset animations.
- Fixed bug: You cannot set vending machine and gift shop prices negative.
- Fixed bug: Water continued to ripple when paused via entering menu.
- Fixed bug: Highlight flickers when hovering near the edge of an object.
- Fixed bug: Green Pellet Dispenser was called Greens Pellet Dispenser.
- Fixed bug: Hovering over a zone button in the zone menu and pressing escape caused all the zones to remain shown.
- Fixed bug: You are no longer offered tanks as "aquascaping" for breeding purposes by Emmanuel Tosh.
- Fixed bug: Game froze if you removed the last empty tile within 20 tiles of a guest.
- Fixed bug: Podium contribution to ecology/science income estimate is more accurate.
- Fixed bug: OSX resolution changes made by editing global.data take effect first time now.
- Fixed bug: in some resolutions, the main menu would not return to the centre after it moved to the left at least once.
- Fixed bug: if an animal eats another animal when it's been hungry for at least a day, the health loss is not reset correctly.
- Fixed bug: staff portrait would sometimes be invisible in zoning menu.
- Fixed bug: level file name was shown when first saving after starting a new level.
- Optimisation: Animal ledger was updating even when closed under some circumstances.
- Optimisation: Sped up sandbox objective generation.
Changed files in this update