Megaquarium: Deep Freeze is out now! (Plus v4.0 update)

The latest expansion for Megaquarium: Deep Freeze, is out now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2574770/Megaquarium_Deep_Freeze__Deluxe_Expansion/

I've tried to pull out all the stops on this one. I really hope you enjoy it!

If you're a day-1 buyer, please consider leaving a review on the DLC's store page, once you've had a chance to check it out.

DLCs don't tend to get many reviews and it can be really helpful for prospective players to hear other players' thoughts on them. ːsteamthumbsupː

One final request: The game has gone through rigorous testing but if you notice any bugs while playing, please let me know via the Steam forums.

New achievements

To celebrate the launch, I've added two new sandbox achievements to the game:

Sandbox Trials - Limited Veteran - In Sandbox mode, have 80 different species of animals in your aquarium using the Limited Supply preset on hard difficulty or higher.

Sandbox Trials - Quick Start Veteran - In Sandbox mode, reach 10,000 Prestige using the Quick Start preset on hard difficulty or higher.

The theme of this pair of achievements is to give veteran players something to reach for in Sandbox mode especially when playing with one or more DLCs. Good luck!

The game has also got a significant update alongside the launch of the expansion. For a more in-depth look at some of the new features check out last week's post:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/600480/view/3705957146504027925

This time around I have a full changelog to share with you (see below). This is of course in addition to all the brand new mechanics and features within Deep Freeze itself!

Thanks and enjoy!

Tim Twice Circled

Changelog