The 1.1.0 Update!

Hello everyone! Fressato here ✌️

After dedicating an entire quarter to refining the game, we are delighted to present a new and enhanced version of Dungeon Drafters.

We would like to express our gratitude to all the players of the game who have shared their love and passion for the game with us over the past few months. It's truly incredible to witness our community growing every day.

Furthermore, we want to extend an even bigger thank you to all the players who participated in our early access program for the update and assisted us in identifying and resolving any issues before the official release. Your support and assistance were invaluable, and we're delighted that everyone had a fantastic time during this process.

As promised, this update brings a plethora of quality-of-life improvements, balance adjustments, and bug fixes, making the game significantly more enjoyable to play and easier to dive into. Without further ado, here is the list of updates! We hope you enjoy them.

QoL Changes and Additions

![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42493224/badd8a2de5aac4aa5b2aa785037338cdfbd16c6e.png) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀New Training Room!

Training Room

This Arena room is risk-free and equipped with tools for testing decks and cards. Entry does not require deck validation and is available at all times right next to the Stagecoach NPC, allowing players to experiment with combos and grasp card behavior without the need to enter a dungeon and complete a full floor run.

New Accessibility Option: Disabling Screenshake

In response to community feedback, we have introduced a new option in the menu that allows players to disable all in-game screenshake.

Improved Deckbuilder

In response to community feedback, we've made significant changes to the deckbuilder. These are based on the most requested features from the community, prioritizing our players' input and ensuring a more enjoyable gameplay experience for everyone.--- The deckbuilder now features an improved interface for saving and deleting deck recipes.

In the Deckbuilder and Shop, filters for the five Archetypes have been added.

The sorting style for each of the three categories in the deckbuilder has been revamped.

![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42493224/03ab8fb1930978f5d5a090bfead7057fcf0bbaf6.png) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ New Deckbuilder Saving System

Improved New Players Experience

Regarding the experiences of new players, we have taken steps to enhance communication within the game. These changes have been implemented to help alleviate the steep learning curve that the game presents, making it more accessible to newcomers.--- An additional tutorial has been added to the game to teach players about the Saving Quill Shrines within the game's Dungeons.

We've updated the Tutorial GIFs to align with the new UI, ensuring they are compatible with all languages and offer improved controller support.

The Tutorial's Resting Room Starter Boosters have been changed to Lucky Boosters.

The petrifying state preview of the Ancient Effigy has been overhauled, along with adjustments to the attack sequence pattern, to enhance communication and clarity for players regarding the attack.

The Tutorial boss room has had its extra enemies changed to facilitate the completion of the guide and increase the chances for attentive players to discover the secret boss mechanics.

The Fishing Guy will now consistently display a pop-up after the player's death, indicating the opportunity for fishing. This change is aimed at assisting new players in recognizing that they can still obtain loot and one or two boosters even if their run ends unsuccessfully.

The UI now displays tooltips for the effects currently affecting the unit when hovered over.

Smaller Flow Improvements

These minor changes have been introduced to enhance the flow of the game at specific points, with the aim of improving the game's pacing. While casual players may not notice these adjustments directly, they contribute to an overall smoother experience.--- Monsters possessing multiple movement actions will no longer trigger multiple "Rooted" actions when attempting to move under the influence of this effect.

Puzzle and Draft arenas will no longer require player confirmation to return to The Town after activating the Return Flag.

We've introduced new mouse icons that dynamically change when interacting with different elements of the UI to enhance the user's experience.

Pile Driver and Tesla Claw Gizmos will now be much faster to complete their actions when there are no targets in their affected area.

We've made significant improvements to the game's UI when players have hundreds of cards in their hands to make it more manageable. While extremely large numbers of cards might still pose some issues, the overall responsiveness and usability of the UI have been greatly enhanced.

Better Controller/SteamDeck Support

We acknowledge that the game was difficult to play with a controller upon launch. Recognizing the significant number of Steamdeck users and the upcoming console launch later this year, we have invested considerable effort and work into ensuring that the game functions just as effectively with a controller as it does with a keyboard and mouse.--- We've made several enhancements to controller support, including improved responsiveness, minor UI refinements, and visual adjustments to provide a more enjoyable and viable experience when using controllers.

The Selection tile has undergone significant visual improvements to ensure it is much clearer for both KBM and controller players.

Prompts have been incorporated into the Slime Numbers Minigame to offer clearer instructions to players.

Steamdecks will now automatically adjust the game's resolution to match the native display of the device, ensuring an optimal gaming experience.

Guide/Text Revisions

In an effort to enhance the communication of the game's mechanics and make them more accessible, we have made numerous revisions to the in-game guide and other text elements.--- We've revised the text in certain Guide entrances to provide clearer explanations of some of the game's more intricate mechanics, such as the loss of stealth after taking damage.

A new section has been added to the Guide, where all card triggers in the game are listed for reference.

The descriptions for Effect Cards have been revised to more effectively convey their respective actions.

We've expanded the number of tiles that can be inspected, providing additional flavor text.

Many cards have undergone Trait revisions to more effectively communicate their effects and improve filtering within the deckbuilder.

![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42493224/658a4bd74c9e81220ecf8e9ea70a271be5c51d45.png) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ New Traits!

Visual Changes, Fixes and Additions

New Trait Icons

The following Traits had their icons updated: Burn, Disease, Directional Shield, Flight, Hex, Immunity, Lure, Paradox, Purge, Reflect, Retaliate, Root, Sleep, Stealth, Stun, Tile Feature, Wound.

Animation Changes

We have implemented two animation changes in the game. While small, both hold significant importance to be included in the update.--- We have added the Bomb Beetle Disable Animation, which was previously missing from the game.

The casting animation for the Secret Character has been reworked.

VFX Changes

We've introduced several visual effects changes to better align with the game's visual aesthetics.--- The following cards received some sort of VFX Rework: Heroic Stand, Blast Stones, Builders Drive, Captivate, Bats Dive, Magma Body, Queen’s Arrival, Bonfire, Tempest, Fueled Burst.

The Curios Rosary, Pyro Glove, Barbed Wire, Crazy Rooster, Planar Prism, Plasma Quartz, Behemoth Horn, and Bountiful Key have received proper VFX.

Small changes made to the Retaliate effect VFX.

Both Reaper Scythe and Living Toxin received reworks on their VFX.

The Special Title Screen is now animated with VFX.

Visual Fixes

We've addressed a visual bug in Boss Rush ambiences that occurred when a player left the room and then returned after combat had concluded.

We've resolved various visual bugs that were related to card casting in the final room of The Tower.

The color levels in the Arena have been adjusted for a more visually pleasing playthrough.

Character Art in fishing minigame has been adjusted to better align with the Golden Time animation crop.

A bug that caused UI conflicts between the Card Description and the Library List when the player hovered over them both with the mouse in a Dungeon has been fixed.

The Burn Effect VFX will now play correctly for each interaction, including when the effect is applied, during the activation tick, and when the effect is discarded.

When the player dies due to the Petrify effect, their statue will now correctly remain on-screen during the death transition.

Promo Fireball will now correctly display the Special Card Art while inside a Dungeon.

Various small cutscene fixes have been implemented.

Fixed some small general VFX that were missing.

The End

Scenes from the "A New Tomorrow" ending cutscene have been overhauled.

![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42493224/e7aae05942a47c01e520bcae17edf0526ff8e372.gif) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Monk Golden Time!

Sound Changes, Fixes and Additions

Extended the third Tower Song

The third Tower track has been extended to provide a more enjoyable and less repetitive listening experience for players who spend an extended amount of time in that area.

New Song for the Adventurer’s Town

In response to community feedback, after achieving the "A New Tomorrow" ending, the Town will now feature a completely new track that better reflects the state of the game from that point onward.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTEWmmVommw ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ New Town Song!

⠀ ⠀⠀ In-game music changes have been incorporated into the game's official soundtrack.

New Sound Effects

Dungeon Drafters is a massive game, and our audio and visual teams have put in extensive effort to do justice to all its features. With this in mind, we have added a plethora of new sound effects to the game, aiming to further enhance the overall player experience.--- We've introduced new sounds when opening boosters. Cards will now play distinct sounds corresponding to their rarity, enhancing player satisfaction and aiding in the identification of rare cards.

The Draft Arena UI has been updated to include sound effects while players are creating their deck for the challenge.

The Lost Wreckage Shuffle Chest rooms now play sounds when the chests are shuffling.

Entities in the game will now emit a distinct sound when they lose any extra lives. This improvement aims to provide players with clearer feedback when it occurs.

Crush now includes a sound effect when it activates to destroy an entity.

When alternating runes in the deckbuilder, there is now audio feedback.

Quest failures in the game are now accompanied by audio feedback.

When a Recast triggers, the game will now provide audio feedback.

Sound effects for the Chess Board Effect on all chess cards have been added into the game.

Electrical Fields traps now have audio.

The Glass Shrine now features a sound effect when it is activated.

Ground Spikes will now have appropriate audio feedback when switching between up and down positions.

Pressure Plates will now have appropriate audio feedback when they are pressed or unpressed.

Ice Blocks now feature sound effects when they are struck or when they break.

Geysers will now have appropriate sound effects.

The following Cards have new Sound Effects: Angel Champion, Flawed Mitosis, Leaf Sage, Ember Sage, Ancient's Gaze, Sow, Energy Needle, Flash, Mulligan, Izuna Drop, Thunder Charge, Little Friends, Quiet Flutter, Avalanche Slam, Mourning, Prayer, Bard's Trick, Shinobi's Step, Shadow Strike, Bat's Dive, Sun Strike, Steps Ahead, Gleaming Eye, Raindown, and Explorer's Find.

Reworked and Improved Sound Effects

We have carried out minor reworks and improvements to certain cards that required adjustments in their audio, either due to missing elements or the need for more polished mixing.--- The cards Nightmare, Double Shot, Shield Bash, Adrenaline, Consume, Reflection, Shard Toss, and Pounce had their sounds reworked to better aid their visuals.

The cards Magic Cauldron, Open Brawl, Potent Hex, Pyro Reaction, Magma Body, The Manalith, and Fools Fortune had their sounds improved from the previous version of the game.

Audio Fixes

The issue where mobs' death sounds were either not playing or playing out of sync has been resolved.

The following items had missing sounds, and these issues have now been resolved: Ghastly Bomb, Lost Wreckage Boss projectiles, Dragon Tomb, Magma City Boss Primeval Stomp, Dig Deep, Rift Spark, checkpoints in the Tower, Reaper Scythe, Mage's Gleam, Provoke, and Shard Toss.

The Glacial Library Boss Intro in Boss Rush, which previously had incorrect audio, has now been corrected to feature the appropriate audio.

The issue with the duplicated sound in Curio selection has been addressed, and it should no longer play.

The audio timing for Tunnel Vision and Windcaller Gust has been corrected.

The audio desync issues for Meteoric Jump and Aerial Ace have been resolved, ensuring that their sound effects are synchronized properly with the in-game actions.

The issue with the Lock/Unlock Library and Graveyard sound not playing correctly when interacting with certain parts of the UI has been resolved.

![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42493224/9204cba987e92c62025ece0e2bbe6951dcdf2637.png) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ New Ancients' Gaze Preview!

Decrease the maximum amount of Idle Frog sounds.

ribbit, ribbit, ribbit

Balance Changes and Fixes

Exhume Rework

Exhume cards no longer draw other cards with the Exhume trait from the graveyard, preventing easy-to-access infinite combos while maintaining their accessibility and high utility.

Arena Changes

Minor adjustments have been made to the Arena to align it with other changes implemented in the game on the 1.1.0 Update.--- In the Hard Draft Arena, "Replenish" has been replaced with "Mulligan."

A minor adjustment has been made to the Mage Arena Puzzle to align with the new card balancing.

The Mallet Puzzle now features the correct amount of HP and AP for the most optimal solution.

Tower Changes

We are aware of the difficulty spike that the final levels of the tower pose for players. With this in mind, we have decided to make several adjustments both to the dungeon and to the enemies present within it (which are discussed further in the monster balance notes). These changes are aimed at better aligning the difficulty of these levels with the overall game's scaling, while also addressing the increased challenge of achieving broken combos in this patch.--- All Tower floor sets have been adjusted to consist of 4 normal combat floors, 1 challenge floor, and 1 checkpoint floor, resulting in a total of 6 floors per set.

Corruption Madness rooms will now have a limited amount of Strange Rifts that can spawn over time, with a maximum limit of 6. Once this limit is reached, no more Strange Rifts will spawn.

Warden Balance Changes

Since the beginning of development, we've grappled with the challenge of addressing the power imbalance between the Warden and other archetypes. The crux of the issue lay in the rigid and intricate nature of the archetype philosophy, which posed difficulties for design.

To address this, we've embraced a "broken but fun" approach, deviating from the conventional card ranges and effects for Warden. This shift has made playing Warden feel more fluid and structurally sound. Given the archetype's "immovable and destructible" playstyle, there's now less need for constant movement to win combats, relying instead on global crowd control abilities to achieve this. Overall, we aim to make playing IT more enjoyable and accessible with this changes.--- The following cards now have some type of Global Casting: Caltrops, Midnight Oil, Sow, Spin Web First Selection, Vinethorns, Twin Gems, Barricade First Selection, Frozen Meteor, Hold the Line Second Selection, Enroot, Stun Trap, Magnetic Force First Selection, Glyphs of Repel, Plasma Gate, and Magma Gate.

The following cards had their range increased on their casting: Spin Web Second Selection, Frostwave, and Barricade Second Selection.

Tesla Claw and Pile Driver will no longer target entities that already have 0 HP but didn’t finish their deaths while they complete their accumulated attacks.

Toss can now trigger counters when damage is dealt to the target entity. Additionally, Toss range has been narrowed and is determined by the position of the first target.

The severity of Binding Palm Patience Stun is now determined by the remaining AP.

Frostwave and Frozen Meteor now inflict Disease 5 instead of Root.

The Frost Shield Root effect has been replaced with Disease.

Dragon Tomb will now inflict Stun based on the number of Ice Blocks that were summoned.

Catapult will now accurately mimic Toss, ensuring that both mechanics behave the same.

Marsh now inflicts Splash Damage.

Magma Moat preview has been adjusted to properly showcase damage, flying units will no longer appear as being damaged when they shouldn't.

![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42493224/4c594ee6842e18d6ff68351fcf4d5d14c8e5aa62.gif) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Toss now properly Triggers counters!

Other Cards Balance Changes

We have decided to address some other infinite combos outside of Exhume. We believe that Dungeon Drafters is a game that should allow players to achieve extraordinary feats and push the game's boundaries as much as possible (without encountering any bugs, of course! ahaha).

However, the primary reason for these reworks and changes is to address accessibility. We believe that broken combos should be challenging to achieve and should reward dedicated players who put in the effort to discover holes in the game's mechanics.

With that in mind, we still aim to keep the game engaging and the cards we've changed in their respective niches. We've found these reworks to be quite enjoyable, and we hope you will too!--- Copycat now features a Patience Trigger, generating an additional copy of the last library card cast that turn for every 2 AP.

Tunnel Vision now Flushes the player's hand, producing a copy of the target card for each Library Card in hand before the flush.

Adrenaline Discard trigger has been replaced with Grit.

Golden Phoenix has been updated with an increased range, and it will now correctly verify whether the player is charmed or not.

Deep Frostwave has had its range increased.

The Tricky Effigy prop summoned by the player now inflicts Disease 2 instead of Root.

Cross Cut will now Draw 5 cards instead of just 1.

Chopping Slash now inflicts Wound 2 for each point of damage dealt.

Hypno Cube will no longer put allies to sleep.

Mage's Gleam now inflicts 2 damage per Oracle Card.

Fool's Fortune now includes the Exhume trait.

The Black Hole Card preview has been improved to better communicate movement and danger areas during casting. Additionally, it will now consistently activate after the player's allies' turn.

Explorer’s Find now Draws 2 and Heals 2 per card.

Brawler's Fist now deals 2 damage and Pushes 2 per card.

Shinobi's Step now has a larger minimum number of tiles traveled, in addition to providing Zip 2 and 2 Damage per card.

Web Jump should now be working properly and no longer rooting flying enemies.

The Crossbow preview has been corrected and now accurately displays the area that the crossbow can damage while the card is being cast.

The RiftLine Phaser behavior should now be functioning correctly.

Stun will now correctly Draw 1 card when casted.

Izuna Drop now deals 3 damage to the target and 1 damage in the area.

The Flight Effect Card will no longer cause the player to slide on ice after casting it.

Double Shot will no longer trigger Precision twice, addressing the issue and ensuring that the Precision ability functions as intended with this card.

Confer to Chaos will now execute its effect as indicated in the card description, aligning its behavior with the intended gameplay mechanics.

Overload casting will now only allow targeting of the correct entities, preventing it from targeting specific indestructible props that it shouldn't have been able to target previously.

Blood Snot casting should now work properly like other projectiles.

Killing Arrow will no longer trigger multiple instances of itself simultaneously.

Entities will no longer slide on ice after leaving through a portal from the Portals card. This change has been made to prevent possible softlocks.

Curios Changes

Abacus Charm now has its charges increased from 4|4 to 6|6.

Hunter’s Eye now has its charges decreased from 4|4 to 3|3.

Plasma Quartz now has its charges decreased from 3|3 to 2|2.

Porcupine Hat now has its charges decreased from 3|3 to 2|2.

Pyro Glove now has its charges decreased from 2|2 to 1|1.

Smoke Bomb now has its charges decreased from 2|2 to 1|1.

Tinker’s Tools now has its charges decreased from 3|3 to 1|1.

Cold Heart's charge has been adjusted to 3|1, and a new effect: when activated, it grants 2 AP per charge.

The description of Heavenly Slip has been reworked to better convey the curio effects.

Barbed Wire's trigger has been adjusted to activate at the end of the player's turn.

The trigger for the Blue Tear Ring has been modified to occur at the end of combat.

Boots of Greed will now grant 3 AP every time the player collects loot.

Living Toxic is now functioning as described and has been fixed to align with its intended behavior in the game.

Pathfinding and Monsters' AI

Two main issues in pathfinding and monster AI have been addressed. This change aims to make monsters more consistent and comprehensible for players.--- The behaviors of Animated Champion, Animated Executioner, Animated Sentry, Copper Golem, Ice Golem, Goblin Mancatcher, Goblin Naginata, Punting Ogre, Tossing Ogre, Treasure Hunter, and Zombie have been adjusted and balanced. They no longer appear to work with AP, and their melee reach is now aligned with their walking distance.

Monsters will now attempt to avoid walking on Magma, but may still do so depending on their target's distance and available paths. This behavior is similar to how monsters avoid or attack props in their path.

Monster Balancing

The Shrouded Mummy's damage has been increased from 4 to 5, and if it deals damage, it will not gain Stealth in that turn.

Ogre HP has been reduced from 8 to 7.

Punting Ogre HP has been changed from 3|3 to 7.

Sky Slime HP has been reduced from 4 to 3.

Broodmother's HP has been reduced from 3|3 to 2|2. Additionally, the webs created by them will now form in a 3x3 cross area instead of a 3x3 box area.

The False Archmage will now summon their Fishbait closer to their target.

Broodmother's Baleful Bomb will no longer apply effects if the attack was blocked by Damage Immunity.

The Tower Gargoyle Scissor Attack will no longer petrify or mill if the attack was blocked by Damage Immunity.

Magma City Health Nexus will no longer attempt to heal entities that have full HP but have lost an extra life.

Golem Antennas are now movable and can be targeted by a wider range of cards.

The Lost Wreckage boss is now immune to Lure and no longer immune to Sleep.

Magma City, Dune Dome, and the final bosses are now immune to Lure.

Ancient Effigy and its Hands are no longer immune to stun and sleep effects.

The Final Boss will now destroy all summons, including props, before the Final Battle begins.

When an entity loses Lure, it will now return to its original state before being lured, rather than having its AI reset.

The Lost Wreckage Boss will no longer split more than four times, as intended.

The Glacial Library Boss will now properly summon only four minions.

Slimes will now split properly onto available tiles if they are able to, such as within holes and magma.

Resonance Nautilus will now correctly deal 1 damage when it is Lured.

Lost Wreckage Anemones will no longer heal other Anemones, addressing the potential for an infinite healing loop.

Animated Champion and Animated Sentry will now correctly create Shields in the direction of enemies when they spawn or combat starts.

The bug where Goblin Tactician would not summon Goblin Naginata if it had already summoned it with a different alignment while charmed (ally or enemy) has been fixed.

Targets have been added to the previews of certain monsters to better communicate their actions.

Extra Balance Fixes

Entities with Death Throes that cause damage, summon other entities, or inflict Stun will no longer activate their effects when combat ends while they're destroyed for being in front of a door.

The Charm effect will now be displayed on the "Dispel" side of the monster's effects UI. This change has been made to improve the player's ability to track the effect, even though it remains an "Unaspected" effect.

The player will consistently only be allowed one stun card in hand, addressing certain instances where this functionality was not working correctly.

Magma will no longer inflict Burn on entities that have damage immunity.

Magma City Geysers will now trigger randomly at the end of the turn, with at least one Geyser always triggering. Additionally, their damage has been increased from 1 to 2.

The Spider Nest web will now be summoned correctly, and it should no longer replace other webs around it. This ensures that units can no longer fall through webs into chasms due to the substitution of webs.

The Glacial Library Boss will no longer attempt to activate the healing sequence on higher miasma levels after receiving fatal damage.

Gizmos should now properly trigger Sacrifice Puzzle tiles.

Danger Areas are now fully previewed even when the monster is rooted.

Broodmother will no longer change the targeted tile for Baleful Bomb when the targeted entity is destroyed.

Multiple instances where damage and effects were being applied simultaneously without proper consideration for shields or immunity have been fixed.

Bug Fixes

The game will no longer experience a softlock when an entity with a summon death throe dies and their summon appears over a Dune Dome Groundspike.

The bug where one allied summon of any Boss would immediately destroy the second one after death and end the boss battle has been fixed.

The system minimum and recommended requirements for the game have been updated after a series of tests. These changes have been made to address a specific crash issue that can occur on older CPUs and GPUs related to Unity, the game's engine.

Various room layouts from dungeons have been fixed.

A bug where the Painter Filter caused the interface to become invisible has been fixed.

Effigy's Hands will now trigger the death animation consistently.

A bug where the player would retain the death animation after loading a save that was lost against the Demiurge has been fixed.

A bug where the player lost the last card casted when loading a save that won the battle against the Demiurge has been resolved.

Special Gizmos that cannot be damaged will now correctly display no HP information when inspected.

Planar Prism Curio damage is now working as intended.

Numerous bugs related to quests have been fixed.

Several bugs related to the game's progression when playing with the secret character have been fixed.

Most bugs related to monster and card previews have been resolved.

The bug where certain summoned traps from the player would not disappear when the player left the room and returned to it later before they disappeared has been resolved. This fix prevents various issues related to portals and other cards from occurring.

Future Plans

Console Launch Just Around the Corner!

We are constantly collaborating with DANGEN porting teams to swiftly bring Dungeon Drafters to consoles. Our goal is to launch the game on other platforms as soon as possible, and we have exciting announcements on the horizon, so stay tuned!

Kickstarter Reward Wrapping in Progress!

We will begin delivering certain digital rewards. Backers who selected specific tiers will soon be able to access the special grimoire in the in-game bookshop and the game's OST. Our delivery is scheduled for the end of October.

At the same time, we're starting to work on the kickstarter physical rewards, and our top priority is to fulfill the shipments of them as soon as we can!

![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42493224/762c72e04721464bbe1d025e1e4dbf2d554db40f.png) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Kickstarter Backers Exclusive Grimoire!

Hotfixes and Future Patches

Our immediate focus is on hotfixing the game over the next couple of months, while concurrently preparing for the console release. Although there are no current plans for significant updates, we remain committed to making any necessary changes to enhance the game's overall experience if the need arises.

Thank You

Once again, I want to personally thank everyone in our amazing community for their unwavering support; we are here because of the love you have for Dungeon Drafters! We hope everyone is able to enjoy the update, and the changes we made can help new players have an even greater experience. Thank you, everyone! See you soon! :D

~ 📕 Fressato