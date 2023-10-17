 Skip to content

Operation: Pinkeye update for 17 October 2023

Version 2.1.4.2

Build 12465562

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update kinking out a few dents here and there.

Changelog

  • Fixed minor kinks in the models
  • Fixed redefine control menu position
  • Made score and status updates hide when pausing

