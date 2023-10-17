Improvement
- The extra save files have been renamed and now take into account the day and time, so you will have multiple saves and not just 1 spare.
- The name of crafting recipes has the name of the recipe they create.
- Marie's necklace is no longer visible on the map if you have already picked it up.
Balancing
- The level of destructible blocking doors no longer increases in level when the player levels up and no longer takes into account the chosen difficulty level.
- Destructible blocking doors have 4 times less life, life regeneration per second is doubled (or divided by 2 if you take into account the previous regeneration base).
- Rarity buffs only apply to lower tier items and the chance to buff rarities has been increased.
bug fix
- The package that manages the “volume lights” has been updated, this removes a bug that sometimes made the effect inactive and improves performance (I don't know by how much, I haven't managed it myself). improvement). The package is only used in outdoor areas.
- Grand Slayer achievements (those linked to the account) are correctly taken into account when you kill a monster of a certain type.
- The first quest of the game can be correctly turned in in the guild, the quest was supposed to be turned in in the crypt area, but the NPC was the same.
- The boss in the northwest of the Enchanted Mountains region has correct animations and its main attack no longer stuns, but inflicts 25% more damage.
- In the region of the town of Granock near the northeast fortress, there is no longer a missing rock that gives the impression of emptiness or a visual glitch.
- The player after his death is reborn in a correct location in the regions: Granock Citadel, enchanted mountains, swamps.
- When you use the last rune in your inventory to create a runeword, it no longer creates a bug (like adding new items in it, or using the sorting function, auto-sell, etc.).
- NPCs that you “block” (by refusing particular quests) correctly show the refusal text if you click on them and the exclamation point for having the quest is no longer visible.
- The location zones that help you do quests are no longer visible if the quest is finishable and not returned.
- Ortharion fragments and chests can no longer be opened if you have not completed the puzzle before, if there is one.
- Clicking escape when the difficulty menu is open correctly closes it while removing pause mode.
- Soldier Valirus and his quest in the town of Granock are correctly removed when he dies after 1 hour and 20 minutes.
- The “Validation” on the tutorial interface (in the progress log) is no longer visible at the bottom.
- When updating statistics after using rarity upgrade or bonus level upgrade, magic power on staves and spellbooks as well as energy shield on spellbooks are correctly performed.
- When the cursor is displayed on the screen, the animation speed for running is correctly calculated when the current weight is greater than the maximum weight.
Changed files in this update