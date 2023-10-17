Moved the camera a bit further back. This will help you to see where you are going.
Updated how the timer information is saved.
Demon Runner - The Forsaken update for 17 October 2023
Minor bug fixes. Camera improvements
Patchnotes
Changed files in this update