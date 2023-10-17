 Skip to content

Demon Runner - The Forsaken update for 17 October 2023

Minor bug fixes. Camera improvements

Build 12465385

Moved the camera a bit further back. This will help you to see where you are going.
Updated how the timer information is saved.

Demon Runner - The Forsaken Depot 1.1 Depot 1777134
