Trails of Cold Steel III Version 1.06 Patch Notes

Hi everyone!

It's been a while, but we are providing a new update to Trails of Cold Steel III today. This is primarily in response to some relatively recent changes in behaviour on a subset of systems with AMD GPUs, but we also sneaked in a few more fixes:

Fix potential text-rendering-related performance issues which could occur on AMD GPU hardware on some systems.

Improve collision detection to prevent getting out-of-bounds in some rare scenarios and at specific framerates.

Improve responsiveness of Alt-F4 for quitting the game.

Note on Reverting to Previous Versions

While we of course aim for each new version to only solve issues and provide improvements over all previous ones, it is always possible for something to break on some particular configuration.

Therefore, we keep all versions available as Beta branches in Steam. Should an update lead to issues on your system, you can revert to a previous branch by selecting "Properties" -> "Betas" in the Steam library and choosing a version from the drop down menu. If you can confirm that the new version caused a problem, please report it as a regression.