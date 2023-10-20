Share · View all patches · Build 12465158 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 13:06:04 UTC by Wendy

This past month, we've been working hard to work on bug fixing and addressing issues which we've seen frequently pop up across our bug reporting forums and channels.

Without further ado, I present to you, Patch Notes #8:

UI / UX:

New Finances panel showing your profit / loss as well as sales and expenses.

A number under the Dispatch map button indicating the number of unassigned delivery destinations (delivery destinations which have never had a delivery vehicle assigned).

A number under the Notifications button indicating the number of current notifications.

All drugs are now displayed in the build menu regardless of whether the necessary equipment has been unlocked, locked equipment is now tagged as such and it’s indicated how to unlock it.

Increased the scrolling sensitivity of all scrollviews (e.g. employees list).

Fixes:

Workers ‘Looking for work’ when there is work available for them to do.

When selecting local businesses the camera will once again pan to them.

When entering names for Room Groups, Schedules or Garages, pressing the open map keybind (‘m’ by default) would cause the map to open rather than entering the letter in the name.

Fixed issue where vehicle route lines could be displayed outside of the map area.

Fixed incorrect tooltip text when hovering over the ‘None’ Aoe button in the overlays panel.

Thank you to everyone who has helped report issues across the past few weeks and support Definitely Not Fried Chicken through it's v1.0 Release!

The patching doesn't stop there, and our team is hard at work to make DNFC a deliriously dope experience for all!

