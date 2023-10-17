 Skip to content

Haunted Investigation update for 17 October 2023

Update Notes for 17.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everybody!

A big improvement into the laggy networking issues regarding the movement of the characters(players and monster). Found out the issue, should run smoother now!

Stay safe!

