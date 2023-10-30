Full-Scale Remake Update

■ New, incredible features

**▪ Added Photo Mode, hooray:

▪ In the settings, it is now possible to disable helsbars over the heads of opponents;

▪ Firstly, this option will allow you to make incredibly beautiful screenshots without unnecessary elements;

▪ And secondly, this option will allow you to remove enemy health bars if they annoy and infuriate you;

▪ It turns out that now you can turn a remake into a "Classic" version in a couple of clicks. Turn off the helsbars and turn off the effects - That's it, you're great!

▪ There is a super cool opportunity to open ALL levels in one click, hooray:

▪ You have been waiting for this for a long time, I know :)

▪ Now, if you are too lazy to pass the levels, you can go to the settings and open all the levels at once, in general all the levels, even puzzles!

▪ It turns out that now you can open all achievements in one click, and all levels in one click, this is a very cool mode for the League of Laziness.

▪ The game has been transferred to a new version of the engine;

▪ Updated all technical aspects of the game:

▪ This will allow us to keep our finger on the pulse in the future and respond more quickly to challenges.**

■ Over the past month, several patches have been released without patchnotes, and here is a short list of their changes:

▪ Improvement of the "potato mode";

▪ Now the game works even better in the mode with disabled effects;

▪ Improved operation of the level selector;

▪ When you click on a Girl in the main menu, new kawaii sounds are added;

▪ Rare crashes in puzzles that occurred when performing a certain sequence of actions are eliminated;

▪ Fixed a bug that allowed you to pass puzzles in an unfair way, using the flaws of the pause;

▪ Changed the location of cigarettes at level 20 (at Easy difficulty level) so that all of them can be picked up;

▪ The final balancing of difficulty levels is Easy, Normal and Hard - everything is passable, everything is good;

▪ At flight levels, a dynamic key spawn has been added in three random locations;

▪ Added new weather effects and colors;

▪ Minor changes at the levels 11, 16, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30;

▪ Improved artificial intelligence of flying enemies at level 27;

▪ Changed the appearance and place of the backpack spawn;

▪ Fix of Top-5 leaderboards at levels 9, 10;

▪ A slight increase in Kira's health at the Hard difficulty level;

▪ At the secret level of Bluetris, a rare bug with the spawn of figures has been fixed;

▪ New function keys have been added to the end screen for convenience;

▪ New enemies have been added to the end screen;

▪ Improving the operation of the sound engine and adding a response to various menu items;

▪ Added new tactile response sounds to story levels and dialogues;

▪ Improved operation of gamepads and general bug fixes when playing with joysticks;

▪ Correction of the operation of the gamepad in puzzles, on the hard difficulty mode;

▪ Fix Xbox gamepad icons in dialogs;

▪ And many other fixes and improvements aimed at improving stability and performance..

