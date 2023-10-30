Full-Scale Remake Update
■ After the release of the free Remake in September 2023, a huge amount of work has been done to update and improve the game. New, incredible features have been added to the Remake! Feel free to update your game, or purchase it at a discount of up to 90%
■ New, incredible features
**▪ Added Photo Mode, hooray:
▪ In the settings, it is now possible to disable helsbars over the heads of opponents;
▪ Firstly, this option will allow you to make incredibly beautiful screenshots without unnecessary elements;
▪ And secondly, this option will allow you to remove enemy health bars if they annoy and infuriate you;
▪ It turns out that now you can turn a remake into a "Classic" version in a couple of clicks. Turn off the helsbars and turn off the effects - That's it, you're great!
▪ There is a super cool opportunity to open ALL levels in one click, hooray:
▪ You have been waiting for this for a long time, I know :)
▪ Now, if you are too lazy to pass the levels, you can go to the settings and open all the levels at once, in general all the levels, even puzzles!
▪ It turns out that now you can open all achievements in one click, and all levels in one click, this is a very cool mode for the League of Laziness.
▪ The game has been transferred to a new version of the engine;
▪ Updated all technical aspects of the game:
▪ This will allow us to keep our finger on the pulse in the future and respond more quickly to challenges.**
■ Over the past month, several patches have been released without patchnotes, and here is a short list of their changes:
▪ Improvement of the "potato mode";
▪ Now the game works even better in the mode with disabled effects;
▪ Improved operation of the level selector;
▪ When you click on a Girl in the main menu, new kawaii sounds are added;
▪ Rare crashes in puzzles that occurred when performing a certain sequence of actions are eliminated;
▪ Fixed a bug that allowed you to pass puzzles in an unfair way, using the flaws of the pause;
▪ Changed the location of cigarettes at level 20 (at Easy difficulty level) so that all of them can be picked up;
▪ The final balancing of difficulty levels is Easy, Normal and Hard - everything is passable, everything is good;
▪ At flight levels, a dynamic key spawn has been added in three random locations;
▪ Added new weather effects and colors;
▪ Minor changes at the levels 11, 16, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30;
▪ Improved artificial intelligence of flying enemies at level 27;
▪ Changed the appearance and place of the backpack spawn;
▪ Fix of Top-5 leaderboards at levels 9, 10;
▪ A slight increase in Kira's health at the Hard difficulty level;
▪ At the secret level of Bluetris, a rare bug with the spawn of figures has been fixed;
▪ New function keys have been added to the end screen for convenience;
▪ New enemies have been added to the end screen;
▪ Improving the operation of the sound engine and adding a response to various menu items;
▪ Added new tactile response sounds to story levels and dialogues;
▪ Improved operation of gamepads and general bug fixes when playing with joysticks;
▪ Correction of the operation of the gamepad in puzzles, on the hard difficulty mode;
▪ Fix Xbox gamepad icons in dialogs;
▪ And many other fixes and improvements aimed at improving stability and performance..
