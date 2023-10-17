 Skip to content

Z.O.N.A Project X update for 17 October 2023

Hello, Stalkers! We are thrilled to present you with the new update 1.00.32

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello, Stalkers! We are thrilled to present you with the new update 1.00.32.

What's New:

☢️ A left-handed mode has been added. It can be activated both in the main menu and through the PDA during the game.
☢️ We've introduced a belt featuring the PDA, a bag of bolts, and a holster for your pistol. This will enhance the visual understanding of item placement.
☢️ A chest armor has been added with three pouches for magazines. It will now be easier to determine where to place and retrieve your magazines.

Improvements and Changes:

🔸 The grab zone for the backpack has been slightly enlarged for the convenience of less flexible players.
🔸 In the chest pouches, you can no longer store magazines from the HGM machine gun, reinforced AK-12 magazines, and stimpacks. These items can only be stored in the backpack.
🔸 Mines are now visible through thermal vision.

Remember, Stalkers: The Zone is ever-changing, and each venture into it poses a new challenge. Stay vigilant and cautious. Good luck! There's much more in store for you!

