

Hello, Stalkers! We are thrilled to present you with the new update 1.00.32.

What's New:

☢️ A left-handed mode has been added. It can be activated both in the main menu and through the PDA during the game.

☢️ We've introduced a belt featuring the PDA, a bag of bolts, and a holster for your pistol. This will enhance the visual understanding of item placement.

☢️ A chest armor has been added with three pouches for magazines. It will now be easier to determine where to place and retrieve your magazines.

Improvements and Changes:

🔸 The grab zone for the backpack has been slightly enlarged for the convenience of less flexible players.

🔸 In the chest pouches, you can no longer store magazines from the HGM machine gun, reinforced AK-12 magazines, and stimpacks. These items can only be stored in the backpack.

🔸 Mines are now visible through thermal vision.

Remember, Stalkers: The Zone is ever-changing, and each venture into it poses a new challenge. Stay vigilant and cautious. Good luck! There's much more in store for you!