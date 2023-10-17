 Skip to content

Harvest Island update for 17 October 2023

Animal Sanctuary Buff Build V1.31

Build 12465028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Populated more sardines/fish to balance animal sanctuary requirements
-Updated German translation (Small changes)
-Reduce cost of animal sanctuary crafting. This will encourage to farm bless here.
-Fixed some trophies misspelling

