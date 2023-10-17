Improvements, Fixes and Polish



Update v0.929 comes with a lot of fixes, improvements and optimization.

Optimization

The Arena scene is now optimized, lowering the loading time it takes to open the battle and improving game performance.

Improvements and Fixes

Item shop fixes - If you don’t have enough gold for some items, they will be grayed out. Then, if you sell an item and you have enough gold to buy new items, they will still be grayed out. This is now fixed.

The weather pop-up on the timeline was appearing above the cursor and was not visible in some situations. Now fixed.

Many small fixes have been made for quirks and universal items. Several of them had issues being combined or just didn’t work exactly as they should.

There are visual fixes and improvements, such as replacing incorrect projectiles or correcting throwing/shooting positions. The animation for the second abomination boss has been replaced.

We've improved visuals for the Purifier, so it's clearer when she shoots and deals damage.

There are UI fixes related to positioning and incorrect priority layers.

There are also a few unit fixes. For instance, hiring a Witch unit previously required a non-existing building.

We fixed the game breaking in the previous small update, but I wanted to mention it here. Using 32-bit architecture was causing the issues as it limited the game to using only 4GB of memory. Now, we are using 64-bit architecture, and the game-breaking bugs have stopped.

The Russian font has been replaced again to be more aesthetically pleasing and readable.

Several UI elements have been increased, making text easier to read on smaller screens.

Our localization works by having a text and stat text in brackets that are connected with code. So, when we send text to our translators, if they accidentally change the text in the brackets, it will cause issues. For example: "Deals [damage] damage." - If a translator changes anything in the [] brackets, the stat will not be shown. We had issues with many translated lines because of this. But now, we've built a system to help us track the broken localization stat lines, and we went through them and fixed all the broken localized stats text we found.

What's Next?

We are currently working on automatic positioning and post-battle stats. We've had some great ideas from you guys, and we are trying to find a way to implement them into our code. We’ll keep you updated on how these features are progressing.

Join us on Discord to chat with us about the new features as we're making them.

Thank you!

-Entertainment Forge