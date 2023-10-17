 Skip to content

STUG update for 17 October 2023

Balance update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added progress indicator for when you are repairing
  • Added game merging on round end if player count is low
  • Repair time is now based on armor thickness (Min 8 sec, Max 12 sec)
  • Lower caliber shells now have more penetration
  • Higher caliber shells now have less penetration
  • Penetration now decreases with shell travel distance
  • Wall ricochet angle now increases with each ricochet
  • Capture the Flag: Flags are now captured by taking them into a friendly capture zone
  • Hamonag AT: Updated front armor hitbox
  • Cheetah: Updated front armor hitbox
  • Pummeler II: Updated front armor hitbox
  • LT Mk. VI: Armament 53mm -> 47mm
  • E1 Starhund: Decreased armor hardness, decreased shell penetration power
  • Fixed map editor not starting play without a map name
  • Fixed players sometimes appearing under objects on round end
  • Fixed round end rank percentage rounding error

Changed files in this update

