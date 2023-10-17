Balance update

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
- Added progress indicator for when you are repairing
- Added game merging on round end if player count is low
- Repair time is now based on armor thickness (Min 8 sec, Max 12 sec)
- Lower caliber shells now have more penetration
- Higher caliber shells now have less penetration
- Penetration now decreases with shell travel distance
- Wall ricochet angle now increases with each ricochet
- Capture the Flag: Flags are now captured by taking them into a friendly capture zone
- Hamonag AT: Updated front armor hitbox
- Cheetah: Updated front armor hitbox
- Pummeler II: Updated front armor hitbox
- LT Mk. VI: Armament 53mm -> 47mm
- E1 Starhund: Decreased armor hardness, decreased shell penetration power
- Fixed map editor not starting play without a map name
- Fixed players sometimes appearing under objects on round end
- Fixed round end rank percentage rounding error
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update