 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Train Your Minibot update for 17 October 2023

0.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12464945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the SFX Volume Slider from spamming the audio clip
  • Switched Level Selection from the "Thumbnail" to the entire "Level Object"
  • Adjusted the puzzle piece selection zone (will further tune this)

The OST has been launched on Steam for free by the way!

Changed files in this update

Train Your Minibot Depot Depot 713741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link