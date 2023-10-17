 Skip to content

Rise: The Vieneo Province update for 17 October 2023

Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12464909 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix for intermedia menu harvest estimates at farming colonies
Fix for sound position calculation of fast moving vehicles away from observer
Fix for boarding announcements to only play with WOW
Fix for deplaning announcement prior to docking
Class G airspace now shows up on the moving map display
Fix for Halloween sound effects

Changed files in this update

