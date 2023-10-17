Fix for intermedia menu harvest estimates at farming colonies
Fix for sound position calculation of fast moving vehicles away from observer
Fix for boarding announcements to only play with WOW
Fix for deplaning announcement prior to docking
Class G airspace now shows up on the moving map display
Fix for Halloween sound effects
Rise: The Vieneo Province update for 17 October 2023
Bug Fixes
