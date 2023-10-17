 Skip to content

Bounce Castle Playtest update for 17 October 2023

23-10-17 Bugs and

Share · View all patches · Build 12464861

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix Forest Floor covering up Pits - Pits are holes in the ground after all
  • Adjust Tutorial Forest Lighting to match Forest Region
  • End Turn and Settings button should match Forest Region better
  • Remove Watermarks from Tutorial Forest
  • Characters should face the camera in the Tutorial dialog sections
  • Elite Goblin Threat and Attack radius more accurately match that of the actual attack radius
  • Audio settings persist from scene to scene and between loading of the application - Set and forget!
  • Fixed a bug where Flow was being carried over between the Tutorial and a New Game - Go with the Flow but the Flow no go back to Zer-O!

