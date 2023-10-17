Sunwave Hotel v14.12

Patch Notes

It's strange I thought I made a post when I was uploading the new build but I guess not.

Hey just here to say that the game has been updated again with another small bug fix to patch some more of the rough spots. Keep those bug reports coming. I'm always looking to improve and polish up the game.

Specifics

The Back Button during scenes should now be fully functional now. We're also looking into adding a regular Back Button for during conversations.

Improved Adoka Conversation. This is when you're talking to her and getting to know her better.

Day Counter is now in the Status Menu, not just on the screen.

Future Fixes

Dedicated Back Button

Graphic Scaling - Apparently, this is an issue for some users.

Fixing Mac Save Bug - There is a Mac build for the game but we haven't been able to fix a save bug issue.

Saving during conversations

Journal and Codex. Something to keep track of your progress on the Main Quest, and something to give players more lore for the species and world of Sunwave Hotel.

Fix issues with Kuhno Conversation in the Guest House.

Improve dialogue for your first meeting with Kaci to clarify what she is talking about and ensure it's easy to get to her scene or skip it if you don't like it.