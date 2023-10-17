Noble Fates 0.28.10.8 Released!

Hotfix

Improve Logic behind lighting As Needed Temperature Props Should fix cases where Fine Stone Hearths went unused Make Visitors more relaxed about their Temperature Need Fix bug that caused permanent Esteem entries when Traveling Fix bug that caused multiple Perfect Temp Esteem entries Insulation Add Insulation to Prop Type Tooltip Add Insulation provided to Prop Properties when Selected Enlisted Only Attack Enemy Props when Enlisted```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!