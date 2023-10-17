 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 17 October 2023

Noble Fates 0.28.10.8 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 12464694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 


Improve Logic behind lighting As Needed Temperature Props  
Should fix cases where Fine Stone Hearths went unused  
Make Visitors more relaxed about their Temperature Need  
Fix bug that caused permanent Esteem entries when Traveling  
Fix bug that caused multiple Perfect Temp Esteem entries  

Insulation  
Add Insulation to Prop Type Tooltip  
Add Insulation provided to Prop Properties when Selected  

Enlisted  
Only Attack Enemy Props when Enlisted

