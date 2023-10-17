Noble Fates 0.28.10.8 Released!

Hotfix
Improve Logic behind lighting As Needed Temperature Props
Should fix cases where Fine Stone Hearths went unused
Make Visitors more relaxed about their Temperature Need
Fix bug that caused permanent Esteem entries when Traveling
Fix bug that caused multiple Perfect Temp Esteem entries
Insulation
Add Insulation to Prop Type Tooltip
Add Insulation provided to Prop Properties when Selected
Enlisted
Only Attack Enemy Props when Enlisted```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!
Changed files in this update