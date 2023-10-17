Cat Warfare - Update 58.14.0

[Added]
- Added updated announcer voice lines.
- Added a new gamemode
Control.
- Added weapon dropping and throwing.
- Added game info to the scoreboard.
- Added a new map,
Mau.
- Added super max FPS on FPS slider.
- Added Lens Flares PostFX.
- Added more SFX's.
- Added art-pass to HexCorp.
- Added cheat commands. [Only the host can enable/disable them]
- Added hurt face expressions.
- Added team chat.
- Added spectator cam movement.
[Changes]
- Changed
LongHaulsniper spots.
- Changed Minigun muzzle flash.
- Changed team name displays Health + Armor together.
[Fixes]
- Fixed
Outcastocclusion.
- Fixed
Skytopocclusion.
- Fixed delayed footstep sounds by making them play locally.
- Fixed TeslaBlast not doing damage to players when it should.
- Fixed rare bug, player soft-locking by not spawning.
[Known Issues]
- Lens Flares PostFX setting does not display correct info.
Changed files in this update