Cat Warfare update for 17 October 2023

Cat Warfare - Update 58.14.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12464691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Added]

  • Added updated announcer voice lines.
  • Added a new gamemode Control.
  • Added weapon dropping and throwing.
  • Added game info to the scoreboard.
  • Added a new map, Mau.
  • Added super max FPS on FPS slider.
  • Added Lens Flares PostFX.
  • Added more SFX's.
  • Added art-pass to HexCorp.
  • Added cheat commands. [Only the host can enable/disable them]
  • Added hurt face expressions.
  • Added team chat.
  • Added spectator cam movement.

[Changes]

  • Changed LongHaul sniper spots.
  • Changed Minigun muzzle flash.
  • Changed team name displays Health + Armor together.

[Fixes]

  • Fixed Outcast occlusion.
  • Fixed Skytop occlusion.
  • Fixed delayed footstep sounds by making them play locally.
  • Fixed TeslaBlast not doing damage to players when it should.
  • Fixed rare bug, player soft-locking by not spawning.

[Known Issues]

  • Lens Flares PostFX setting does not display correct info.

