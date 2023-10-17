Build 0.326

-fix gravity well detection after jumps

-remove investigate sign on first interact for repeat npcs

-conveyor pads pick up around external corners

-Quadrant permits must be exactly next quadrant index to use. Correctly slight gravity well issue near ro spawn cubes after jump not always falling to closest rig cube.

-Update health bar on death visually

-Correct lamp 1 to 5 names. Incerase stock value text size to prevent overlap

-Repair tool and packing tools does not impact trash at all.

-Packing a hab bed on traci does not pack traci allowing a duplication

-Remove blueprint from shop if given by quest.

-Get six solar cubes if skip tutorial.

-Added you are here.

-Equipping mod does not start time in inventory