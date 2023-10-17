-fix gravity well detection after jumps
-remove investigate sign on first interact for repeat npcs
-conveyor pads pick up around external corners
-Quadrant permits must be exactly next quadrant index to use. Correctly slight gravity well issue near ro spawn cubes after jump not always falling to closest rig cube.
-Update health bar on death visually
-Correct lamp 1 to 5 names. Incerase stock value text size to prevent overlap
-Repair tool and packing tools does not impact trash at all.
-Packing a hab bed on traci does not pack traci allowing a duplication
-Remove blueprint from shop if given by quest.
-Get six solar cubes if skip tutorial.
-Added you are here.
-Equipping mod does not start time in inventory
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 17 October 2023
Build 0.326
