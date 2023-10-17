Full Version Released!

The full version of Into The Inferno has just released. Let there be much rejoicing!

Saving The Game Changed for Release

Based on player feedback, I've made a significant change to how saving works.

The demo was designed so that you could ONLY save at the inn. While some people enjoyed the extra challenge, many others found the lost progress frustrating.

This mode is now OPTIONAL, and it's called "hardcore" mode. You will be asked whether you want to play in hardcore mode when you create a new party of adventurers, and if you select "yes", it is permanent, and you will only be able to save at the inn.

If you don't know what to choose, I recommend "No".

In "normal" mode you can now save anywhere in the game by using the escape key menu, which now has a save button. You will need to save your game at an inn at least once so that this quick save knows what slot to store your party in. It will always use the last slot you saved to, and you can change that at an inn.

Saved games in hardcore mode will show "(HC)" next to the location on the loading screen so you know what you're getting into.

If you have existing saved games from the demo in the Steam cloud, those will come across with hardcore mode disabled.

These changes are also in the demo.