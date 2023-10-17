 Skip to content

Paint Chips update for 17 October 2023

Update v2.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Stuff

  • A new seasonal PvP map has been added: Haunted Mansion
  • A new Mentor role has been added but is not available to all players quite yet
  • Added the latency icon to server buttons
  • The total number of earned medals is now shown on the match results screen
  • Chippingrounds results are now shown on the previous match results screen in the social lobby
  • Health bars have been added to Chippinground mobs
  • Halloween decorations have been added to the social lobby
  • Added 14 new Halloween themed items to the item shop
  • Added a group bonus to Chippingrounds that awards you for finishing matches with other players
  • Added Halloween Event Collector achievement
  • Dead players in Chippingrounds with no lives left are now respawned as ghosts until they are revived

Changes

  • Some Challenges have been modified to count for both PvP and Co-op modes
  • The music in Chippingrounds is no longer silenced between the first and last waves
  • The time limit for Chippinground Survival mode has been increased to 20 minutes (up from 15)
  • Dead players in Chippingrounds with no lives left are now revived at the end of each wave instead of each round
  • When 4 players are in a Chippingrounds lobby, the match timer will be instantly set to 0

Fixes

  • Fixed graphical issues on some items
  • Fixed the chat box on Chippingrounds maps
  • Losing a Chippingrounds match no longer counts as a victory on the Daily Challenges that require wins
  • Fixed an issue that did not award the correct number of kills for specific weapons on some Daily Challenges
  • Fixed some player effects that were not sorting properly
  • Fixed Skelly's sprite palette
  • Damage events now check for alive state, reducing the chance to be killed by something that's already dead
  • FIxed an issue that caused lives to be consumed during the bonus round in Chippingrounds
  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to become soft-locked in free-for-all on the Wonderland map

