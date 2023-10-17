Update v2.1.0

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
New Stuff
- A new seasonal PvP map has been added: Haunted Mansion
- A new Mentor role has been added but is not available to all players quite yet
- Added the latency icon to server buttons
- The total number of earned medals is now shown on the match results screen
- Chippingrounds results are now shown on the previous match results screen in the social lobby
- Health bars have been added to Chippinground mobs
- Halloween decorations have been added to the social lobby
- Added 14 new Halloween themed items to the item shop
- Added a group bonus to Chippingrounds that awards you for finishing matches with other players
- Added Halloween Event Collector achievement
- Dead players in Chippingrounds with no lives left are now respawned as ghosts until they are revived
Changes
- Some Challenges have been modified to count for both PvP and Co-op modes
- The music in Chippingrounds is no longer silenced between the first and last waves
- The time limit for Chippinground Survival mode has been increased to 20 minutes (up from 15)
- Dead players in Chippingrounds with no lives left are now revived at the end of each wave instead of each round
- When 4 players are in a Chippingrounds lobby, the match timer will be instantly set to 0
Fixes
- Fixed graphical issues on some items
- Fixed the chat box on Chippingrounds maps
- Losing a Chippingrounds match no longer counts as a victory on the Daily Challenges that require wins
- Fixed an issue that did not award the correct number of kills for specific weapons on some Daily Challenges
- Fixed some player effects that were not sorting properly
- Fixed Skelly's sprite palette
- Damage events now check for alive state, reducing the chance to be killed by something that's already dead
- FIxed an issue that caused lives to be consumed during the bonus round in Chippingrounds
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to become soft-locked in free-for-all on the Wonderland map
