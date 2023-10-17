 Skip to content

Fablecraft Closed Beta update for 17 October 2023

Patch 0.7.20

Patch 0.7.20

Build 12464608

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Feature: Video backdrop support for Campaign Select Scene
  • Note: This will be tied to current campaign scene at a future date.
  • Feature: Dynamic background images for GMG SubBeat headers.
  • BugFix: Remove multiple clicks on certain UI elements causing buggy behavior.
  • BugFix: Misc Logging fixes.
  • BugFix: Font Fixes and VFX optimizations.
  • BugFix: GMG Carousal scroll fix.
  • BugFix: Blooming Prowler bonus damage now properly applied.
  • BugFix: Misc actor context menu fixes.
  • No longer moves the camera to the character when clicking
  • Now renders over other UI (switched from world space to screen space overlay)
  • Stays same size regardless of your zoom level
  • Will appear above or below actor, based on whether they're on the top or bottom half of your screen
  • Dismisses the name plate (and pauses other nameplates showing) when opened
  • Updated menu items to use highlight states, and all items start as the same color
  • BugFix: Hero Delete Button fixes in certain situations.
  • BugFix: Spell rolls now properly show names.
  • BugFix: Handle corrupted Nvidia dlls without crashing game.
  • BugFix: Moar credits page fixes!

