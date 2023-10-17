Patch 0.7.20

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
- Feature: Video backdrop support for Campaign Select Scene
- Note: This will be tied to current campaign scene at a future date.
- Feature: Dynamic background images for GMG SubBeat headers.
- BugFix: Remove multiple clicks on certain UI elements causing buggy behavior.
- BugFix: Misc Logging fixes.
- BugFix: Font Fixes and VFX optimizations.
- BugFix: GMG Carousal scroll fix.
- BugFix: Blooming Prowler bonus damage now properly applied.
- BugFix: Misc actor context menu fixes.
- No longer moves the camera to the character when clicking
- Now renders over other UI (switched from world space to screen space overlay)
- Stays same size regardless of your zoom level
- Will appear above or below actor, based on whether they're on the top or bottom half of your screen
- Dismisses the name plate (and pauses other nameplates showing) when opened
- Updated menu items to use highlight states, and all items start as the same color
- BugFix: Hero Delete Button fixes in certain situations.
- BugFix: Spell rolls now properly show names.
- BugFix: Handle corrupted Nvidia dlls without crashing game.
- BugFix: Moar credits page fixes!
