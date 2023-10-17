Halloween 2023: Mirny-13

It’s time to visit Mirny-13 again, Commanders!

For two weeks that include a certain eerie holiday—from October 18 at 08:30 CEST (UTC+2) through November 2 at 07:30 CET (UTC+1)—you will be able to explore the former research town and finally unravel the secrets behind the strange phenomena and the nature of Mirium. During the Mirny: Lost Hope event, new dangers await you, including several new types of enemies and not one but three monstrous bosses. And, of course, the rewards for brave explorers will match the increased challenge, topped off by a brand-new Premium Tier VIII tank!

Event Summary

Battles take you back to Mirny-13, an abandoned research town. The contamination by Mirium—a substance with unexplained properties—has entered its next stage. This has had a visible effect on the area and the strange and aggressive entities that dwell there.

Before the battle starts, you can choose from three difficulty levels: Normal, Hard, or Nightmare. At the beginning of your campaign, you can only choose the Normal difficulty. Winning a battle on Normal will unlock the Hard difficulty. Once you prevail on Hard, the Nightmare difficulty will become available to you.

Fight as a team or Platoon of up to five players (Recon Squad) choosing from six specially adapted vehicles. Three of them are available at the start, and you can unlock the rest after completing certain Progression Stages or purchasing special bundles.

Combine consumables to empower your vehicle (and those of your allies). Match the gameplay specifics of different tanks and your tactics to increase your chances of survival.

Fight a variety of AI-driven armored enemies, each with their own unique behaviors, roles, and attacks.

Collect Mirium and deliver it to the special device called Magnus (shown on your minimap) before time runs out.

Once Magnus is filled with the required amount of Mirium, you will be teleported to a new Phase. Regardless of the difficulty level, there are four sequential Phases in a battle.

The fourth Phase of any Mirny: Lost Hope battle is a boss fight. The Immortal is the ultimate foe on Normal difficulty, and even more formidable enemies with unique abilities and tactics will confront you at the end of Hard and Nightmare difficulty battles.

If even a single player makes it to the next Phase, all the destroyed vehicles on the team respawn with 50% of their maximum HP. Survivors’ vehicles start the new Phase with 100% of their maximum HP.

At the beginning of each Phase, you will receive a random Anomaly that provides a unique bonus to your vehicle. The effects of Anomalies are not lost if your vehicle gets destroyed. If you make it to Phase 4, you will begin it with four active Anomalies.

While advancing through Phases and difficulty levels, you unlock Reels with encrypted information on the latest developments around Mirny-13 and the darkest secrets of this grim place. Decrypt Reels using Keys you obtain playing in the mode.

When you decipher a Reel, you also receive various goodies. Decrypting all 15 Reels brings you the ultimate prize: the Obsidian.

[LEARN MORE](https://worldoftanks.eu/en/news/general-news/halloween-2023-regulations/ style=button)