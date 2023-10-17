 Skip to content

The Puzzle Factory update for 17 October 2023

Version 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12464571 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've enabled web services on the Windows build of the Puzzle Factory. This will enable future puzzle updates along with recommended Spacefarer software.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2333471 Depot 2333471
  • Loading history…
