 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 17 October 2023

Level End Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12464563 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where ending the stage under certain conditions could soft-lock
  • Fixed a display issue with the Critical Hit Chance upgrade

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2632001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link