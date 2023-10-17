 Skip to content

Neurotypical update for 17 October 2023

Update 1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We got some bug fixes hehe :D

  • most likely fixed hard to enter door in chapter 1
  • fixed order path
  • and more minor bug fixes

remember nothing is as typical as it seems!

