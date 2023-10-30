Full-Scale Remake Update

■ New, incredible features

**▪ Added Photo Mode, hooray:

▪ In the settings, it is now possible to disable helsbars over the heads of opponents;

▪ Firstly, this option will allow you to make incredibly beautiful screenshots without unnecessary elements;

▪ And secondly, this option will allow you to remove enemy health bars if they annoy and infuriate you;

▪ It turns out that now you can turn a remake into a "Classic" version in a couple of clicks. Turn off the helsbars and turn off the effects - That's it, you're great!

▪ There is a super cool opportunity to open ALL levels in one click, hooray:

▪ You have been waiting for this for a long time, I know :)

▪ Now, if you are too lazy to pass the levels, you can go to the settings and open all the levels at once, in general all the levels, even puzzles!

▪ It turns out that now you can open all achievements in one click, and all levels in one click, this is a very cool mode for the League of Laziness.

▪ The game has been transferred to a new version of the engine;

▪ Updated all technical aspects of the game:

▪ This will allow us to keep our finger on the pulse in the future and respond more quickly to challenges.**

■ Other changes:

▪ Improvement of the "potato mode";

▪ Now the game works even better in the mode with disabled effects;

▪ Improved operation of the level selector;

▪ Rare crashes in puzzles that occurred when performing a certain sequence of actions are eliminated;

▪ Fixed a bug that allowed you to pass puzzles in an unfair way, using the flaws of the pause;

▪ Added new weather effects and colors in level 31;

▪ Correction of collectables illumination at level 6;

▪ Minor changes on the levels 5, 8, 10, 12, 17, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30;

▪ Improved background docking at levels 8, 19, 21;

▪ Added death effects when killing enemies with a falling spike;

▪ Correct shading is configured in the Statistics menu;

▪ At the secret level of Wetris, a rare bug with the spawn of figures has been fixed;

▪ New function keys have been added to the end screen for convenience;

▪ Improving the operation of the sound engine and adding a response to various menu items;

▪ Added new tactile response sounds to story levels and dialogues;

▪ Improved operation of gamepads and general bug fixes when playing with joysticks;

▪ Correction of the operation of the gamepad in puzzles, on the hard difficulty mode;

▪ Fix Xbox gamepad icons in dialogs;

▪ And many other fixes and improvements aimed at improving stability and performance..

