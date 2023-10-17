Update v0.7.4

More fixes, quality of life additions and a new way to revert multiplayer game saves in the UI rather than dealing with it in the save files. Also the join game network messaging setup was reworked to vastly reduce the size of the initial message sent to joining players, hopefully this fixes issues with some players not able to join their friends games. Thanks for all the reports!
Features:
- Revert save functionality for multiplayer games. There is a new tab in the host game UI that allows you to revert the game back to an auto-saved day save, deleting all the newer saves above it. This is for cases where the automated save is broken for whatever reason or things just need to be rolled back
- New menu button to save the active mutliplayer game without exiting
Balance:
- Blight clouds are no longer generated in the water anymore in new games started after this version
Fixes:
- Fixed Blight cloud effects not being removed as they are cleared via the oleander burn
- Fixed error when trying to double click to equip filled bowl while holding a two handed object like a log
- Made the inventory substance count and crafting input ingredient substance count use the same rounding methods to fix cases where it looks like you could make less that the ingredients you actually have
- Fixed rare error case where thrown projectiles cause a HUD UI error while they are in the air and "show nearby items" is toggled on
- Wetness values of crafting ingredients are preserved for the output ingredients
- Fixed ingame chat messages not being cleaned up properly once there are a lot
- Fixed other players sometimes disappearing temporarily on joining players' computers
- Fixed cooking/smelting losing some output items if they are normally too big to fit in the one stack output slot
- Fixed jugs not evaporating when placed on hand carts
- Removed unused output slot for copper alembic to prevent double-click from moving ingredients into the slot and preventing further distilling from happening
Visuals:
- Reduced intensity of morning mist fog when cloudy
Other changes:
- Reworked the join game message response from host to clients to be a quarter of the size to hopefully fix hosts unable to send all the data in one message through Steam and causing the client player to be unable to connect
- Password input is hidden in host game UI (when not typing) and for join game password popup
- Removed invite friend button for Mac version as the Steam overlay isn't supported in the game yet
- A "New!" label for recently updated news on the right-side news section of the main menu
