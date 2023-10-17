Update v0.7.4

More fixes, quality of life additions and a new way to revert multiplayer game saves in the UI rather than dealing with it in the save files. Also the join game network messaging setup was reworked to vastly reduce the size of the initial message sent to joining players, hopefully this fixes issues with some players not able to join their friends games. Thanks for all the reports!

Features:

Revert save functionality for multiplayer games. There is a new tab in the host game UI that allows you to revert the game back to an auto-saved day save, deleting all the newer saves above it. This is for cases where the automated save is broken for whatever reason or things just need to be rolled back

New menu button to save the active mutliplayer game without exiting

Balance:

Blight clouds are no longer generated in the water anymore in new games started after this version

Fixes:

Fixed Blight cloud effects not being removed as they are cleared via the oleander burn

Fixed error when trying to double click to equip filled bowl while holding a two handed object like a log

Made the inventory substance count and crafting input ingredient substance count use the same rounding methods to fix cases where it looks like you could make less that the ingredients you actually have

Fixed rare error case where thrown projectiles cause a HUD UI error while they are in the air and "show nearby items" is toggled on

Wetness values of crafting ingredients are preserved for the output ingredients

Fixed ingame chat messages not being cleaned up properly once there are a lot

Fixed other players sometimes disappearing temporarily on joining players' computers

Fixed cooking/smelting losing some output items if they are normally too big to fit in the one stack output slot

Fixed jugs not evaporating when placed on hand carts

Removed unused output slot for copper alembic to prevent double-click from moving ingredients into the slot and preventing further distilling from happening

Visuals:

Reduced intensity of morning mist fog when cloudy

Other changes: