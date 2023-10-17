Patch Notes v0.6.2a

Patch v0.6.2a introduces a number of bug fixes and UI improvements, as well as some balance for various rewards and hero AI.

User Interface

The crafting recipe’s screen now updates after unlocking a recipe.

Heroes recovering in the hospital during Leisure game mode will no longer show up as available group members for Custom Dungeons.

Individual heroes may now be removed from groups before the dungeon has started.

Added a close button to the World Map.

Added hero level and power display on hover for Dungeons.

Functionality

Increased the reward Collector Jones offers.

Guild Members will now be less greedy when taking items from the Guild Bank.

Heroes may now sell their full stack of materials to you.

New favors will now appear quicker if you deny a favor.

Added bonuses from slow, threat reductions, buffs and debuffs will now use appropriate stats (ferocity or ability power) to determine their strength.

Adjusted stat priorities for each class to be more in favor of useful stats, and less inclined to use useless stats for their spec.

Balance Changes

Healer’s are now prioritizing healing abilities when appropriate.

Healer’s will now heal damaged party members earlier.

Scroll rewards from favors now scale appropriately.

Developer Note: We have plans to include more unique rewards for favors in the future, but wanted to at least make scrolls more common until we implement that change.

Bugs