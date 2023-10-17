Patch Notes v0.6.2a

Patch v0.6.2a introduces a number of bug fixes and UI improvements, as well as some balance for various rewards and hero AI.
User Interface
- The crafting recipe’s screen now updates after unlocking a recipe.
- Heroes recovering in the hospital during Leisure game mode will no longer show up as available group members for Custom Dungeons.
- Individual heroes may now be removed from groups before the dungeon has started.
- Added a close button to the World Map.
- Added hero level and power display on hover for Dungeons.
Functionality
- Increased the reward Collector Jones offers.
- Guild Members will now be less greedy when taking items from the Guild Bank.
- Heroes may now sell their full stack of materials to you.
- New favors will now appear quicker if you deny a favor.
- Added bonuses from slow, threat reductions, buffs and debuffs will now use appropriate stats (ferocity or ability power) to determine their strength.
- Adjusted stat priorities for each class to be more in favor of useful stats, and less inclined to use useless stats for their spec.
Balance Changes
- Healer’s are now prioritizing healing abilities when appropriate.
- Healer’s will now heal damaged party members earlier.
- Scroll rewards from favors now scale appropriately.
Developer Note: We have plans to include more unique rewards for favors in the future, but wanted to at least make scrolls more common until we implement that change.
Bugs
- Fixed an issue with world combat instances not closing properly.
- Fixed an issue with pathing near Raider’s Cove.
- Fixed an issue preventing heroes from being reassigned to dungeons.
- Fixed several issues with the UI Slider, XP bar and reputation bar displays.
- Fixed several instances of heroes getting stuck in idle.
Changed files in this update