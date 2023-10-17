 Skip to content

Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 17 October 2023

Version 0.033

Build 12464262

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Community Links(Facebook, Discord, Twitch) to Main Menu Screen.
  • Added Start, 1/8th, and Finish lines to the Test Facility Track.

