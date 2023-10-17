We've updated our VR POV's with head tilt which makes for a much more comfortable viewing experience.
Additionally, we've added settings for Audio and Voiceover volume.
Enjoy.
Girl Next Door update for 17 October 2023
Minor improvements for VR POV
We've updated our VR POV's with head tilt which makes for a much more comfortable viewing experience.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update