 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Girl Next Door update for 17 October 2023

Minor improvements for VR POV

Share · View all patches · Build 12464229 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've updated our VR POV's with head tilt which makes for a much more comfortable viewing experience.
Additionally, we've added settings for Audio and Voiceover volume.
Enjoy.

Changed files in this update

Girl Next Door Content Depot 1546751
  • Loading history…
Data Depot 1546752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link