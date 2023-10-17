Autumn Event! Fall Decay Tyrannosaurus

Fall Holiday Shimmer Skin

+For a limited time, players can unlock and earn the Fall Decay Tyrannosaurus rex skin!

-This skin comes with a leafy overlay that can be applied to any other Tyrannosaurus rex skin

-This skin has a bioluminescent layer that shows up on its chest and under its jaw

-To unlock this skin, grow a Tyrannosaurus rex to 2.0 growth on any Life Cycle server! The skin will be globally unlocked and available for use on all servers once the player earns it

-The event will be active for one month. Enjoy the spooky skin!

With thanks to Triptrap and Twilightwolf for making the Fall Decay skin.

Optimization

+Optimization: Multi-threaded the UpdateSensedCharacters function in the AI sensory code. Was costing about 4-5% of server-side CPU

+Fixed (public): Malawania navigation system taking up excessive RAM

QoL Changes

+Added Steam Deck native resolution 1280x800 to resolution list

+Added Skip Map Tile Preload toggle in the settings

-If true the tile preloading that happens with tiled maps such as Titania will be skipped when joining the server but game might have hitches when tiles are loaded during regular gameplay

+Steam Deck default setting no longer change theresolution

+Settings can now be closed with escape key / start (menu) button on controller if settings turn unresponsive or cursor ever disappears again

+Improved camera behavior on main menu dino editor

+You can now rotate the character in creature editor by right clicking and dragging horizontally.

+Carcasses that came from players now say they are player carcasses in the scent text

-The SpawnCarcass command has a new input argument that allows setting of this value. It does nothing but influence the text message received when a carcass is smelt

+The Chased by the Storm music track now only plays if the player is near a tornado or outside with low comfort during a severe storm

+QA and developer chat message icons now only show up beside local, global, group, and direct message chat messages. This prevents some situations where icons would show up at improper times

Bug Fixes

+Fixed: Apato's kick and neck sweep now deal proper injury and damage

+Fixed: Thick Skull now works

+Fixed: Ptera 33% injury reduction, sai 15% injury increase, and lurdu 30% injury decrease while darting were also not working

+Fixed: The bejeweled Malawania skin now works properly

+Fixed: AI spawners no longer spawn a single AI before shutting off if the server has AI spawning disabled

+Fixed: Pressing tab in the options menu no longer makes the cursor disappear

+Fixed: Player menu / group finder can no longer be opened in main menu

+Fixed: Chat can no longer be opened in main menu

+Fixed: Saved skins not deleting

+Fixed: Elder eye not working for sai

+Fixed: Inventory items crash on main menu skin editor

+Fixed: Gender and baby morphs now work properly in the main menu skin editor

+Fixed: Situation where underwater music audio effect was playing at an improper time or failing to play at the proper time

+Fixed: Creature menu, talent menu, hud hiding, emote wheel nor escape menu can't be opened in main menu anymore which caused cursor to disappear

+Fixed: Misc bad spawn point fixes on titania

+Fixed: Eggs no longer crash client-side if they try to attack another player while they are grabbed

+Fixed: Grammar mistake in the Blessed by the XX Deity status condition description text

+Fixed: The Enhanced Growth status condition no longer incorrectly spells the word "inclement"

+Fixed: Eggs now count as meat for the frog's diet

Additional Patchnote Languages

Afrikaans