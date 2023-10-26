Halloween Event | Update v0.9.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12463974 · Last edited 26 October 2023 – 17:32:06 UTC by Wendy

Welcome back ghost hunters, we've got some news for you.

Halloween Event 2023 has been added, instructions can be found in-game on how to receive this year's spooky ID-card badge and trophy! The event will last around 2 weeks!

Maple and Prison are temporarily unlocked at level 1 to allow new players to complete the event

Maple Lodge Campsite has had a complete layout revamp, featuring a new reception building, two separate campsite areas, new assets and areas, more hiding spots and greatly improved performance

Added new rain sounds in both campsites when inside tents, inside the toilet block or under draped tarp

Added Temporal Anti-Aliasing option in the journal (Provides a higher quality AA method than FXAA and SMAA, but lower quality than MSAA)

The EULA has been updated (2.2, 7.1, 7.2 and 10.4)

Several icons have been replaced across the main menu and contract selection screens

You can no longer light objects using 'Interact' (default: Mouse 1)

To help with performance in the truck, the CCTV monitor will now only turn on when you are standing nearby, and it will now display a screensaver when disabled

The Monkey Paw now has the correct textures again

You can now take a photo of the haunted mirror on Ridgeview, whilst it is on the wall

In Training, you can now open/close the truck doors in VR

Several fingerprints are no longer visible when you don’t have UV evidence

Crucifix T2 should now consistently give both “interaction” and “burned crucifix” photos

The haunted mirror will no longer get detected on the parabolic microphone or sound sensors if not being held or used

The Camp Woodwind entrance gate will no longer say “Maple Lodge campsite”

Video cam no longer breaks if swapped into inventory when CCTV is on the last camera

Lighters can no longer light some candles, firelights and the campfire when not lit

Summoning circle photos will no longer take priority over other photos as often

If you die in foggy weather, future games in foggy weather now show the fog correctly

Many performance improvements, especially in multiplayer and in the truck

Placing equipment on the wall in some areas of Sunny Meadows will no longer teleport the equipment back to the truck

Bone photos will now work more reliably

Firelight T2 now correctly lasts 5 minutes instead of 3 minutes

Known Issues

The in-game version number will show as 0.9.0.11

Terrain is currently showing inside Sunny Meadows

Ghost footstep sounds are currently sometimes incorrect in Maple Campsite

The bear trap interaction photo does not work

Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team