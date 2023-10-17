[.4.4] Patches and Features : A little big update

This update enhances visuals, artificial intelligence, damage behavior, and camera functionality for an overall improved gaming experience. It's a better starting point for new players.
- Drastically more fluid camera in combat.
- Drastically improved stability and accuracy when measuring damage amount from collisions. (more coherent damage -> more controls in fight).
- Restored throw damage with Lasergun, Blastgun, and Lasercutter.
- Improved AI jumps behavior in combat.
- AI can unstuck itself when behind chain bounds.
- Restored AI victorious jumps.
- Increased slow motion probability for death with various weapons.
- Improved visuals for Lasergun fire and hit.
- Improved visuals for BlastGun load and fire.
- Improved visuals for LaserCutter fire.
- Improved visuals for LaserGrid trap hit.
- Improved visuals for Saw trap hit.
- Arena's ground less bright (better focus on action).
- Arena's border more visible.
- Fixed : Guard from arms was not stopping health damage from melee.
- Fixed : Undesired line fx sometime showing when players teleport.
- Fixed : Players teleported with weapons got sometime brutal acceleration.
- Fixed : Players could get through arena's limit colliders and fall into abyss.
- Fixed : Chained weapon without user could trigger slow-motion when link break from damage.
- Light change in combat UI : rounder health and stamina bars, colors of points more visible.
