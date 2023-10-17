Fixes to many aspects of the game as highlighted via playtest and demo comments including:
Removal of camera shake when jumping.
Removal of damage text artefacts when viewing inventory.
More logging.
Menu Redesign.
Knights Crypt Playtest update for 17 October 2023
Playtest Fix Patch #3
