 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Knights Crypt Playtest update for 17 October 2023

Playtest Fix Patch #3

Share · View all patches · Build 12463952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes to many aspects of the game as highlighted via playtest and demo comments including:
Removal of camera shake when jumping.
Removal of damage text artefacts when viewing inventory.
More logging.
Menu Redesign.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2485761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link