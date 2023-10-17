0.7.5.0 - New arena and songs!

Hi Pongers! Today we have one new arena from our community made by BurningCrisis_Savage and 2 new songs. Hope you like it!

0.7.5.0

[Arena]

Added new arena (Basketball)

Added Basketball as new ball in arena

[UI]

[UI] Added animation in arena_choose on play button

Added sound on play button in arena_choose

Deleted header of music name in main menu (now shows only text)

[BugFix]

[BugFix] Fixed bug when music was not playing after match

[Music]

[Music] Added 2 new songs (Winter Chill Trap, Trap Future Bass)

[Library]

[Library] Added new sounds to library for later use