0.7.5.0 - New arena and songs!

Hi Pongers! Today we have one new arena from our community made by BurningCrisis_Savage and 2 new songs. Hope you like it!
0.7.5.0
[Arena]
- Added new arena (Basketball)
- Added Basketball as new ball in arena
[UI]
- Added animation in arena_choose on play button
- Added sound on play button in arena_choose
- Deleted header of music name in main menu (now shows only text)
[BugFix]
- Fixed bug when music was not playing after match
[Music]
- Added 2 new songs (Winter Chill Trap, Trap Future Bass)
[Library]
- Added new sounds to library for later use
Changed files in this update