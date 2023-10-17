 Skip to content

PongBall update for 17 October 2023

0.7.5.0 - New arena and songs!

Hi Pongers! Today we have one new arena from our community made by BurningCrisis_Savage and 2 new songs. Hope you like it!
0.7.5.0
[Arena]

  • Added new arena (Basketball)
  • Added Basketball as new ball in arena
    [UI]
  • Added animation in arena_choose on play button
  • Added sound on play button in arena_choose
  • Deleted header of music name in main menu (now shows only text)
    [BugFix]
  • Fixed bug when music was not playing after match
    [Music]
  • Added 2 new songs (Winter Chill Trap, Trap Future Bass)
    [Library]
  • Added new sounds to library for later use

