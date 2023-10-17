 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 17 October 2023

Spacefarer Card Game v1.0.2 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12463919 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-We've added the new Shimazu deck to the game.
-We've fixed a multiplayer issue that could cause a crash.

Changed files in this update

The Dawning Clocks Of Time Content Depot 1730631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link